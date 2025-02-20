Flour Mills Opens Fourth Season Prize for Innovation

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), a leading Pan-African food and agro-allied company, has opened applications for the fourth edition of its FMN Prize for Innovation (PFI).

In a statement, the company said the focus for this season would be livestock farming under the theme ‘Innovative Practices in Livestock Farming in Nigeria,’ thus highlighting its commitment to promoting sustainable solutions that can transform the country’s livestock space and drive long-term economic growth.

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FMN, Mr. Boye Olusanya, said: “Through the FMN Prize for Innovation, the company continues to champion Nigeria’s food security agenda. Since inception in 2021, we have nurtured and financially supported about eight businesses whose scale-up is over 50 per cent based on the invaluable support and resources provided to them by the company.”

Also speaking on the sustainability of the initiative, Group Director, Strategy and Stakeholder Relations, FMN, Mr. Sadiq Usman, said: “The sustenance of the FMN Prize for Innovation, is premised on the process and the passion of the team that manages the process. Over the years, we have established a growth-driven process that ensures that we don’t just provide financial support for the winners of the prize but also provide them with insights and mentorship that ensure that they effectively utilise the funds for their business to scale up.”