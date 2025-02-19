NFF, Carloha to Sign Partnership Agreement Today

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Carloha, exclusive dealer and franchise holder of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, will today, Wednesday February 19, 2025 sign a partnership agreement that will make Carloha the official automobile partner of the NFF and the National Teams.

The contract-signing ceremony will take place at the automobile company’s Lagos office, and will have in attendance, top officials of the NFF and chieftains of Carloha.

President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau said the football-governing body is excited about the partnership with the car-dealers. “This is a step in the right direction, as we continue to reach out to corporate institutions to come and support the beautiful game in Nigeria. We are delighted to have Carloha on board in our commitment to take our football to the next level.”

Managing Director of Carloha, Mr. Sola Adigun, also expressed a sense of fulfilment at the consummation of the agreement, after months of discussions by the leadership of the two establishments. “We are happy to identify with Nigeria football. The Super Eagles and Super Falcons are big brands, and ourselves at Carloha are eager to contribute our little bit to making them even bigger brands, not forgetting the age-grade teams.”

Chairman of Pamodzi Sports Marketing, Chief Mike Itemuagbor, said the company is happy that its work behind-the-scenes to bring Carloha and the NFF into a relationship has come to fruition.

According to the Pamodzi CEO, the contract signing ceremony will be streamed live on M4Stv app from 11am on Wednesday 19th of February, 2025.

“This is a relationship that will, surely, be mutually beneficial. Carloha has so much to offer Nigeria football, and the Nigeria football brand also has a lot to offer Carloha to grow its reach and become a household name. It is a win-win for both parties.”