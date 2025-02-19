NECO Expands Global Presence, Accredits More Schools in Equatorial Guinea

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

In its determination to expand its global presence, the National Examinations Council (NECO) has accredited more schools to write the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Equatorial Guinea.

The newly accredited schools, in addition to the existing ones, are in Bata, the largest city in Equatorial Guinea, thereby bringing the number to six countries including Benin Republic, Niger Republic, Cote’d Ivoire, Togo, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that are writing NECO examinations.

The spokesperson for NECO, Azeez Sani, in a statement Wednesday, said its accreditation team visited the schools to assess their readiness to write the SSCE and BECE.

He said the team inspected classrooms, laboratories, libraries, computer laboratories, workshops, examination halls, sport facilities and continuous assessment, as well as adequacy of teachers and school security to determine their suitability and readiness for the examinations.

“After a thorough evaluation and comprehensive assessment, the schools were granted full SSCE and full BECE accreditation status.

“The accreditation of additional foreign schools is a testament to NECO’s commitment to providing quality education and assessment beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“With its expanding global presence, NECO is poised to become a leading examination body in Africa, offering opportunities for Nigeria students and other foreign nationals worldwide to benefit from its expertise, thus contributing to the advancement of education in Africa and beyond,” Sani said.