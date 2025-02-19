Nasara Foundation Teams up with AKWE to Launch Student Entrepreneurship Programme in Kebbi

Sani Tureta

A non-governmental organisation focused on the girl-child, empowerment of women, as well as the youths in Kebbi State, the Nasara Women Development Foundation, also known as Nasara Foundation, has teamed up with the Association of Kebbi Women Entrepreneurs (AKWE), to inaugurate a Student Entrepreneurship Empowerment programme in Kebbi state.

The inauguration of the empowerment programme, tagged ‘Nasara–AKWE Student Entrepreneurship Empowerment Programme (NASEEP), took place recently at the Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state where AKWE organised this year’s edition of the National Women Entrepreneurship Festival.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Nasara Foundation, Hajiya Bilkisu Muhammad Nasir, emphasised that the programme was designed to equip secondary school girls across Kebbi State with entrepreneurial skills, financial literacy, and business development knowledge.

According to Hajiya Bilkisu, “at Nasara Foundation, we are committed to developing the girl-child. Through our partnership with AKWE, we will provide training, mentorship, and support to young girls, enabling them to build sustainable business ventures. We believe that NASEEP will empower them to become self-reliant, innovative, and job creators, rather than job seeker.”

The President of AKWE, Maryam Bello Bala, commended the Founder of Nasara Foundation/wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris, for her unwavering support.

While describing Hajiya Zainab as a strong pillar of their association, Bala added: “We are confident that this strategic partnership is a significant step forward. Together, we are laying a solid foundation for the future of the girl-child in Kebbi State. With NASEEP, Nasara Foundation and AKWE are strengthening efforts to foster economic empowerment and entrepreneurship among young girls, ensuring they have the skills and opportunities to thrive.

“We appreciate the donation of N20 million to our association by Nasara Foundation and we intend to distribute it among the over 250 members of the association. We assure the Founder of Nasara Foundation that the funds would be used as seeds for improving the businesses of our members and we will bring back positive results next year, like three of our members who were specially rewarded by the foundation for utilizing the seeds given to us last year.”