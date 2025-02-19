Microsoft Nigeria to Invest $1m on One Million Nigerians to Boost AI Skills

Emma Okonji

Microsoft has announced an investment of $1million to train one million Nigerian youths on Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills in the next two years.

Managing Director, Microsoft Nigeria, Ola Williams, made the announcement Wednesday during the Microsoft AI Tour in Lagos.

According to her, Nigeria has a large population of youths that are eager to explore emerging technologies like AI to work faster and smarter, adding that the investment will help Nigerian youths upskill their knowledge in AI. According to her, AI will create new digital jobs for Nigerian youths and she encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of the investment opportunity.

Speaking at the Microsoft AI Tour, Microsoft President for Africa, Lillian Barnard said Microsoft would unlock opportunities with AI.