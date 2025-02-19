ITTF Africa Reconstitutes Commissions to Drive New Agenda

To advance its new agenda for the next four years, the newly elected executive of the African Table Tennis Federation (ITTF Africa) has reconstituted 11 standing committees and commissions with a fresh mandate to promote the sport across the continent.

According to Andrew Mudibo, Executive Vice President and chairman of the Reconstitution Committee, the reconstitution process began towards the end of 2024. “The Executive expects all committees and commissions to be fully functional, significantly assisting the Executive in its work and decision-making for the growth and development of table tennis in Africa,” he said.

Mudibo emphasised the importance of commitment from committee members: “The leaders and members of the committees are capable of doing an excellent job, which should make Africa proud. We anticipate positive results. Each committee is expected to work based on its given terms of reference. We are looking for annual reports and monthly and quarterly reports, which will be shared with the Executive Committee of ATTF. The selection process has been structured to ensure that the results speak for the work being done,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Athletes Commission is yet to be constituted, as athletes are expected to choose their representatives. “A total of 11 committees were reconstituted with a fresh mandate, and only one committee remains to be established—the Athletes Commission. The ITTF Africa Executive has agreed that athletes will select their leaders. Guidelines on this process will be provided soon,” he added.

President of ITTF Africa, Wahid Enitan Oshodi, urged the committees and commissions to be active, noting that the executive would review their activities annually to assess their effectiveness.