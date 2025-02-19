Alake: Conferment of NMGS Fellowship Recognition of Commitment to Advancement of Mining Sector

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has described his conferment with the honorary fellowship by the Nigeria Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) as a recognition of the federal government’s commitment to repositioning the mining sector, stressing that the advancement of the sector was a collective responsibility.

Delivering the keynote address at the 60th annual International Conference And Exhibition of the Nigeria Mining And Geosciences Society, with theme, “Transformation of the Mineral, Energy, Water and Construction Sectors Through Innovations,” the minister asserted that the mining industry was undergoing a global paradigm shift with the adoption of digital technologies, harping on the imperative of embracing these innovations to attract investment, increase productivity and ensure responsible extraction of the nation’s vast mineral resources.

“The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has prioritised the deployment of geospatial data and remote sensing technologies for mineral exploration, reducing uncertainties and optimising investment decisions.

“Additionally, we are working towards establishing mineral processing hubs to enhance value addition and reduce reliance on raw mineral exports,” Alake added.

The minister, ably represented by Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mary Ogbe, affirmed the federal government’s resolve to create an enabling environment for innovation-driven growth in mining and allied sectors.

He cited initiatives like strengthening regulatory frameworks to encourage responsible mining practices, promoting research and development through partnerships with universities and research institutions, supporting artisanal and small-scale miners through mechanisation and access to funding, amongst others.

Charging the NMGS to foster industry collaborations that will drive the transformation of the mining industry, the minister reiterated the commitment of the ministry to work with the society and other industry players to realise the full potential of the nation’s natural resources for national development.

“Once again. I express my profound gratitude to the NMGS for this honor. Together, through innovation and collaboration, we will build a resilient and prosperous future for Nigeria’s mining and geosciences sector,” Alake said.

On his part, the President of NMGS, Prof. Akinade Olatunji, emphasised the importance of innovation in driving sustainable development in the mineral, energy, water, and construction sectors.

“As Nigerians, we have enormous advantages over our peers. We have a population, young dynamic, vibrant, and very innovative. We as a nation must put together a policy that will maximise these advantages, It is a shame that with the humongous human resources at our disposal within and at diaspora, that we will be lagging behind in development across all the sectors identified.

“This conference hopes to put a stop to that as we are ready to showcase the best of what the geoscience and mining profession in Nigeria can offer.

“We are bringing in the best of our arsenals to signpost the pathway to development that this country should and must thread.

“We want to show the nation that we have what it takes to help propel this nation on a trajectory of consistent growth that will wipe out poverty from this nation within a decade.”

He noted that the role of geoscience in agriculture and food security have all been carefully selected to provide room for the ventilation of innovative ideas and suggestions that will ultimately lead to the

transformation of these identified sectors.

He added, “As you all would have noticed if these identified sectors witness the sort of transformation required, concomitant advantage on the Nigerian economy would be so massive that we will not be talking about poverty alleviation but poverty eradication.

“The immense force of real economic growth that would be birthed by these transformations would be unprecedented.”

Dignitaries that graced the event included Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule; Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), NNPCL, Mele Kyari; President, NMGS, Akinlade Olatunji, DG, Mining Cadastral Office (MCO), Engr. Obadiah Nkom; DG, Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), Prof. Olusegun Ige, amongst others.