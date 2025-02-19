CP Olohundare Moshood Jimoh Assumes Office as Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command has welcomed a new Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, who officially assumed office as the 41st Commissioner of Police in the state.

He took over from CP Olanrewaju Ishola, who was redeployed to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking at the command headquarters in Ikeja yesterday, CP Jimoh assured Lagos residents of his commitment to maintaining law and order, fostering community engagement, and enhancing public safety.

“I am honoured to take up this responsibility, and I assure the good people of Lagos that we will work tirelessly to protect lives and property. My administration will prioritise proactive policing, intelligence gathering, and collaboration with stakeholders to ensure a safer Lagos,” he stated.

CP Jimoh, who hails from Ilorin, Kwara State, studied Political Science at Ahmadu Bello University before joining the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 2000.

His career has seen him serve in various capacities across the country, including postings in Katsina, Cross River, Anambra, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oyo, Gombe, and Rivers states.

Notably, he has served as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Central Police Station, Abuja; Force Public Relations Officer; Deputy Commissioner, Criminal Investigation Department, Airport Police Command; Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Administration, Oyo State Police Command; and Deputy Commissioner, General Investigation, FCID Annex, Gombe. Until his latest appointment, he was the Commissioner of Police at the Ports Authority Police, Eastern Ports, Port Harcourt.

CP Jimoh has undergone extensive professional training, both locally and internationally. Some of his training includes the Combat Operations Course at the Police Mobile Training College, Maiduguri; Weapons of Mass Destruction Countermeasure First Responder Training Course at the United States Embassy, Abuja; and various strategic courses in South Korea and China, including anti-hijacking techniques, maritime rescue operations, and social management reforms.

A recipient of numerous awards, CP Jimoh was recognised with the Presidential Award for Public Relations Personality of the Year by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations for his outstanding contributions to public relations within the Nigeria Police Force.

He also served in the African Union Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur, Sudan, where he received an Award of Recognition for Commendable Service.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), Nigeria, a Certified Management Consultant (CMC), and a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria. He is also an Associate of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

As he assumes his new role, CP Jimoh called on Lagos residents to support the police in ensuring a safer environment.

“We cannot do it alone. Security is a collective effort, and I urge all Lagosians to cooperate with the police, share useful information, and work with us to make our state safer,” he said.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, also reaffirmed the command’s commitment to professionalism and accountability under the new leadership.

“CP Jimoh brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Lagos State, and we are confident that his leadership will enhance security efforts in the state. We ask for the public’s trust and cooperation in achieving this goal,” Hundeyin stated.

With a track record of dedication and service, CP Jimoh’s appointment is expected to bolster the security architecture of Lagos State, reinforcing efforts to combat crime and ensure public safety.