We’ve Lost an Unpretentious Federalist, Gov Mbah Mourns Edwin Clark

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has expressed deep sadness over the passing on of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, describing him as an unpretentious federalist, who gave his all in service to God, country, and humanity at large.

Mbah, in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, @PNMbah, Tuesday, said Chief Edwin Clark discharged his calling as a conscience of the nation, voice of reason, social crusader, and a champion of equity, justice, and true federalism.

“I received with rude shock the passing on of a revered statesman, Chief Edwin Clark. He was one man, whom you were never in doubt of where he stood on any national issue.

“He was a courageous leader and was not just bold and vocal, but also he was principled in his advocacy.

“He was a conscience of the nation, voice of reason, social crusader, champion of equity and justice, and an unpretentious federalist.

“He fought for democracy, good governance, and fiscal federalism until he breathed his last.

“This is, therefore, a grave loss, not only to his immediate family, Delta State, and the Niger Delta, but also to the nation as a whole,” he said.

The governor prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late icon.