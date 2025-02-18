WAEC Releases 2024 WASSCE Results for Private Candidates

Funmi Ogundare

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has announced the release of the results for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, second series.

The acting Head, Public Affairs , Moyo Adesina in a statement, explained that this year’s exam was conducted in two modes for the first time; the traditional paper and pen mode and a computer-based hybrid option, offering candidates flexibility in their examination choice.

She stated that a total of 68,342 candidates entered for the examination, marking a 20 per cent decrease compared to the 2023 figure. Of these, 65,023 candidates participated in the exams across 5,067 centers nationwide.

Out of the total candidates that sat the examination, 34,878 candidates (53.64 per cent) earned credit in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, while 43,923 candidates (67.55 per cent) obtained credit or above in a minimum of five subjects (including or excluding English Language and/or Mathematics).

“Notably, there has been a marginal improvement in this performance category compared to previous years, with a 9.35 per cent increase from the 2022 and 2023 results. This reflects the ongoing effort to ensure quality education and examination standards,” she said.

A breakdown of the performance shows that of the 65,023 candidates, 31,504 were male (48.45 per cent) and 33,519 were female (51.55 per cent). Regarding the processing of results, 62,354 candidates (95.90 per cent) have had their results fully processed and released. However, 2,669 candidates (4.10 per cent) still have pending results due to discrepancies that are being addressed for swift completion.

Among the candidates, Adesina noted that 157 had special needs, including 25 visually impaired, 13 with hearing impairment, and 15 albino candidates, all of whom received the necessary accommodations for the exam.

She added that the results of 2,577 candidates representing 3.96 per cent, were withheld due to various allegations of examination malpractice.

“These candidates are advised to visit the WAEC examination malpractice portal at https://waecinternational.org/complaints for further information and to make representations.”

Candidates can also check their results online at www.waecdirect.org and access digital certificates on the WAEC digital certificate platform at www.waec.org. Hard copies of certificates can be requested through the WAEC certificate request portal at https://certrequest.waec.ng/.