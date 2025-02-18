  • Tuesday, 18th February, 2025

Surveyor General, Agency to Safeguard Nigeria’s Maritime Interests

The Surveyor General of the Federation, Abudulganiyu Adebomehin and the Hydrographer of the Federation, in charge of the National Hydrographic Agency (NHA ), Rear Admiral Ayo Olugbode, have pledged to work together to safeguard Nigeria’s maritime interests.

This was disclosed when Adebomehin received the NHA team in his office, where discussions premised on how to advance  hydrography in the country, especially in the area of staffing, according to a statement by the Head of Information and Public Relations, Henry David.

In his remarks, Adebomehin  said: “This is a new frontier for the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF) in which the Navy represents the military while OSGOF will stand for the civilians at the NHA and competent hands will be sent from my office to NHA to represent our office.”

Earlier in his remarks , Olugbode described the meeting as a homecoming, pledging to work closely with the office of the surveyor general.

“His responsibility is terrestrial, mine is maritime. I’m privileged to be appointed by the president to be governor of the ocean, the responsibility of 84,000 square nautical miles is what is on me.  

“One-third of the land, Nigeria is 923 square kilometers. It’s a huge responsibility. It’s a responsibility that is a shared burden between us,”  Olugbode said.

