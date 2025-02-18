Pa Clark Was An Iconic Statesman, Fearless Advocate for Justice, Says Dafinone

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of elder statesman and Niger Delta leader, Pa Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, describing his demise as the end of an era of selfless service, wisdom and unwavering dedication to national unity and progress.

In a heartfelt tribute, Dafinone described Pa Clark as a pillar of strength for the Niger Delta people, a defender of minority rights, and a relentless advocate for equity, resource control and good governance.

He noted that Pa Clark’s contributions to national discourse and his steadfast commitment to the development of the Niger Delta would serve as a guiding light for generations to come.

He urged the Clark family of Kiagbodo, the Ijaw Nation, the Urhobo people, and the entire Niger Delta people to take solace in the remarkable legacy Pa Clark has left behind, stating that his impact on governance, leadership and advocacy for justice will never be forgotten.

According to him, “I received with deep sorrow the news of the passing of Pa Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, an iconic statesman, a fearless advocate for justice, and an unwavering voice for the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large. His death marks the end of an era of selfless service, wisdom and dedication to the unity and progress of our nation.

“Pa Clark was not just an elder statesman; he was a pillar of strength for the Niger Delta, a defender of minority rights, and a relentless advocate for equity, resource control and good governance.

“His immense contributions to national discourse, as well as his unwavering commitment to the development of the Niger Delta, will forever remain a guiding light for generations to come.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Clark family of Kiagbodo, the Ijaw Nation, the Urhobo people, and the entire Niger Delta region on this irreparable loss. May his legacy of truth, courage and service to humanity continue to inspire us all.

“I pray that the Almighty grants his family, friends and associates the strength to bear this loss and that his soul finds eternal rest.”