Northern Christian Youth Professionals Hail NSA’s Performance 

The Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP) has expressed support for the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, saying he is discharging his critical duties very well and providing strategic guidance to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group in a statement signed by its chairman, Isaac Abrak, said: “We have observed with concern the wave of attacks, criticisms, and deliberate misinformation being spread against the NSA on social media and other platforms. While we acknowledge that public service—especially in such a sensitive and high-stakes role—naturally attracts scrutiny, we strongly believe that his focus should remain on the bigger task of securing our nation rather than being distracted by detractors.”

The group noted that Nigeria is at a defining moment, facing complex security challenges that require unwavering dedication, professionalism, and courage.

“The NSA has demonstrated a resolute commitment to addressing these issues and working towards a safer and more stable Nigeria.

The ongoing campaigns of calumny against him are nothing but a distraction, and we urge him to remain steadfast, knowing that true leadership often comes with criticism.”

“We also call on well-meaning Nigerians to reject the spirit of division and undue attacks on leaders who are working tirelessly to strengthen our nation. Constructive criticism is essential for growth, but malicious attacks that seek to undermine national security efforts should be discouraged,” the group added.

NCYP advise those engaging in baseless attacks, especially some of our elders who should be beacons of wisdom, to remember the fear of God.

“Life is fleeting, and every individual will one day give an account before the Almighty. It is imperative to use one’s voice and influence for truth, justice, and the good of the nation rather than to spread division and falsehood. Let us all strive to leave a legacy of integrity, unity, and godly counsel for the younger generation,” it said.

“We encourage the NSA to keep his eyes on the ultimate goal, ensuring a secure Nigeria and supporting the President’s vision for a peaceful and prosperous nation. He should not waste his valuable time responding to baseless attacks but should instead draw strength from the knowledge that history will judge his work fairly. NCYP stands firmly in solidarity with the NSA and assures him of our continued prayers and support. We urge him to remain focused, unwavering, and committed to the great task ahead,” the group concluded.