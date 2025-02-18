NGF Mourns Ayo Adebanjo, Edwin Clark

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has joined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and every stakeholder in the Nigerian project to mourn the passing of two great statesmen, Pa Ayo Adebayo and Chief Edwin Clark. The deaths of the nonagenarians are a huge depletion in the ranks of outstanding voices who were never afraid to offer their views on issues of national importance. A statement issued by the NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq said, “The Forum recalls that the duo played critical roles in the evolution of the country’s democracy, constitutional development, and the discourse around its federal system vis-a-vis topical issues of resource control and the rights of ethnic minorities. “The NGF sends its heartfelt condolences to the people and governments of South-West and South-South, especially Ogun and Delta States, and to the families of the statesmen on these sad developments. “The Forum prays for the repose of their souls, saying their legacies will endure for generations yet unborn.”