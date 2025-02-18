Lookman Back to Rescue Atalanta’s Fading Hopes against Brugge

Duro Ikhazuagbe

African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, who returned to full training at the weekend could play a deciding role in Atalanta’s progress in today’s UEFA Champions League home clash with Club Brugge.

The Belgian side won 2-1 at home last week in the first leg of the Champions League Playoffs to now put Lookman and his Atalanta side on edge this evening in Bergamo.

Gustaf Nilsson snatched the winner for Brugge via a controversial late penalty last week with Lookman still recuperating from the knee injury on the sideline.

The 27-year-old Super Eagles forward last played for Atalanta in last month’s 2-1 win at Como in the Italian Serie A.

But with Lookman’s return to full fitness, Atalanta coaches and their fans will be hoping that the Nigerian forward will conjure his magic wand to lift the Italian Serie A team above Brugge and gain a berth in the Last 16 Round of the Champions League.

They still remember with relish how it was Lookman that singlehandedly won the Europa League title for Atalanta, scoring all three goals in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Atalanta narrowly missed the Top 8 automatic qualifiers as they finished ninth in the new format Champions League. The Europa League cup holders depended mainly on Lookman for their good run in the early stage until losing to Barcelona. That defeat ensured they needed to go through this tortuous route of competing in the playoffs.

Lookman has been absent from Atalanta since after aggravating the injury he picked up against Napoli in January again during training ahead their Barcelona clash in the Champions League tie.

In his absence last week, his Super Eagles teammate, Raphael Onyedika, was in action for Club Brugge all through the 90 minutes duration and was well rated for his contributions from the midfield for the first leg win.

Club Brugge started brightly last week and were rewarded for their industry when teenage winger Chemsdine Talbi collecting a loose pass and crossing for Ferran Jutgla to dispatch a right-foot shot into the top left corner in the 15th minute.

Atalanta however levelled four minutes before the end of the first half, with Croatia international, Mario Pasalic, heading in Davide Zappacosta’s cross from the left.

But in the added minutes of the game, Atalanta’s Swedish defender Isak Hien held off his compatriot Nilsson with his arm, Turkish referee, Halil Umut Meler, awarded a penalty to the hosts which was confirmed by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Atalanta Coach Gian Piero Gasperini was visibly angered by the decision, but Nilsson kept calm to send keeper of the Italian side, Rui Patricio, the wrong way from the spot.

The winners of the tie after today’s second leg will play either Lille or Aston Villa in the Last 16 of the competition.