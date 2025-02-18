Ibori Mourns Edwin Clark, Says His Death Leaves Profound Void

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, has described the late PANDEF leader, Edwin Clark, as an exceptional leader and fearless fighter who never hesitated to speak the truth when it mattered most.

Clark died on Monday at the age of 97.

In a statement on his social media pages, Ibori said the late Clark during his lifetime exhibited the true spirit of the Niger Delta, which are courage, determination and an unyielding commitment to justice.

“Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark (E. K. Clark) was a fearless fighter, a staunch federalist, and an exceptional leader of our time.

“He never hesitated to speak the truth when it mattered most, serving as a moral compass for the Ijaw Nation, Delta State, and Nigeria at large. In him burned the true spirit of the Niger Delta—courage, determination, and an unyielding commitment to justice.”

“His leadership was a beacon of hope and resilience, and his passing leaves a profound void. We will sorely miss his wisdom, guidance, and unwavering voice. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”