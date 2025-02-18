FRC Seeks Increased Revenue Allocation to States, Fiscal Sustainability at All Levels 

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has called for increased revenue allocation to sub-national governments, arguing that direct financial resources would have a more tangible impact on citizens.

The Executive Chairman of FRC,

Victor Muruako, who made the call, also advocated fiscal sustainability from the Federal Government down to the local government level.

Muruako’s call for fiscal sustainability aligns with ongoing efforts to improve financial accountability and governance across all tiers of government in Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja at the 5th National Treasury Workshop, Muruako emphasised the importance of local governments in revenue generation.

He noted that if local governments function effectively, they can generate more revenue, recalling a time when essential services such as primary healthcare, education and agriculture were efficiently managed at the grassroots level.

He also urged local governments to engage with their communities to understand their needs before drafting budgets, as this would help drive internally generated revenue (IGR).

The FRC chairman highlighted the significance of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007, which was designed to strengthen independent revenue sources.

He encouraged participants to leverage Section 51 of the Act to question any lack of transparency in government activities.

Muruako also praised President Bola Tinubu’s fiscal reforms, particularly in tax policy, stating that such measures would enhance revenue generation at the state and local government levels.

The Head, Strategic Communications Directorate, FRC, listed notable discussants at the workshop to include Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation & Fiscal Commission (RMFAC), Dr. Mohammed Shehu; Accountant General of the Federation, Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein; Chairman, State Commissioners Forum and Commissioner for Finance, Ekiti State, Hon. Akintunde Oyebode.

They engaged in in-depth discussions on revising the revenue allocation formula to enhance fiscal federalism and promote development at sub-national levels.

The workshop was designed to provide actionable solutions to Nigeria’s revenue challenges while fostering transparency, accountability and efficiency in public finance management.