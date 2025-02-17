Youths Protest, Raze Police Station in Ondo 

Fidelis David in Akure

Crisis has erupted in Ifon, the headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, following alleged torture of a boy to death by the police.

THISDAY gathered yesterday that the crisis started on Valentine’s Day following a fight between two young men.

It was learnt that a young man was arrested and allegedly tortured to death by the police.

This development was said to have angered youths in the community who protested the killing at the police station, allegedly chased away policemen on duty and set ablaze the police station.

However, another account indicates that some young individuals got into a fight on Valentine’s Day.

The source said: “One party went to the police station to report the incident, which led to the arrest of two members of the opposing group. These two arrested individuals were brutally tortured; unfortunately, one died in the cell yesterday morning, while the other was rushed to the hospital and still in coma.

“The group that lost their friend and family member went berserk, reacted angrily by going to the home of the individual who reported them to the police, where they set the house ablaze.

“They then proceeded to the Ifon Divisional Police Station, where they chased away all the officers, including the Divisional Police Officer and set the station on fire.”

He noted that: “This morning, the group gathered again to protest. When a team of policemen was dispatched to restore order, they encountered the protesting youth and shot one of them.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident but promised to give full details of the incident soon.

She, however, said the state Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, has visited the scene with a view to restoring normalcy.

“The CP strongly condemned the attack and arson on the Divisional Police Station and ordered a full-scale investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the incident and to bring those responsible to justice.

“Preliminary reports indicates that the incident began on February 15, 2025, when a dispute between two families on Ogbomo Street, Ifon, escalated into a public fight. Officers from Ifon Division, led by an Inspector, responded promptly, moved to the scene, intervened, and made arrests while some suspects fled.

“Later, one Tobi Bobade , one of the young men involved in the fight, was brought to the station by one Mr. Losilosi. He appeared weak and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. He was later pronounced dead while receiving treatment. His remains have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, for a postmortem examination,” she stated.

According to the Police Image Maker, while officers were at the station, angry mob, led by the deceased’s father, launched a violent attack on the station, and the administrative office, DPOs office, the station store and two exhibit vehicles were affected by the inferno caused by the mob.”

Odunlami-Omisanya said fortunately, no lives were lost in the fire as security personnel acted swiftly and called for reinforcements to secure the premises.

She added: “The Commissioner of Police in the course of his visit met with the chairman of the local government area, community leaders and other stakeholders in the community. In his address, the Commissioner of Police on behalf of the Inspector General of Police commiserated with the family of the deceased and condemned the attack on the station as he vowed that such acts of lawlessness will not be tolerated. He assured that all those responsible for this criminal act will face the full weight of the law.”

She urged members of the public to remain calm and refrain from taking the laws into their hands, adding: “Investigations are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as investigation progresses.”