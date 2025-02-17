Rivers Women Urged to Unite Ahead of 2027 Elections

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Women from the 23 local government areas of Rivers State has been urged to unite in support of the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, ahead of the 2027 general election in the State.

The call was made at the weekend during a Valentine programme organised for women in the state by a feminist group, Rivers Women Unite for Sim (RWUS), in collaboration with Toby Jug Foundation, in Port Harcourt.

The event with the theme: ‘Recreating Our Childhood’, provided an opportunity for women to unwind, share joyful moments, and strengthen bonds while reminiscing about the innocence and excitement of childhood.

Convener of the RWUS, Sotonye Toby Fulton, described the gathering as a well-deserved moment of relaxation, fun, and fellowship.

She emphasised the importance of self-care, noting that women play crucial roles in society and should take time to rejuvenate.

Participants danced, celebrated, and expressed gratitude for the leadership of Governor Fubara, whom they described as a blessing to the people of Rivers State.

Also, the group commended Governor Fubara’s role in fostering visionary leadership at the local government level. They acknowledged the positive impact of leaders who share his governance philosophy, ensuring continued progress and development across the state.

The women who spoke with THISDAY at the event, said they are uniting to support Governor Fubara ahead of the 2027 election. They expressed the belief that the governor would be re-elected for a second term.

The former Chairperson of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, Rivers State branch, Adata Bio-Briggs, who spoke with journalists, said: “We believe he is our leader, our governor! We have just one governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara. And these women you see here are all here to support him.

This is just a fraction of our membership in Rivers State. We didn’t mobilised, this event was just planned in two days, a season of love, and you can see the turnout.”

She explained that the women gathered on valentine day to celebrate the governor, as “he may not be here physically, but we know that he is aware we are here, he has the interest of Rivers State in mind, he is a peace loving governor and we all believe in his peace and his mandate. So come and give him your support.”

On her part, the President, Opobo Women Welfare Association, Felicia People, urged women to support the governor achieve success, saying that women should support other women in politics.

Also, the state Chairman of Labour Party, Hilda Dokubo, advised women to “Identify women with leadership qualities around you and give them your support; we deserve more than 35 percent, we deserve whatever we can get.”