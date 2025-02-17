NPA Boss, Dantsoho, Named Man of the Year

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has been named Man of the Year by The Reporters Nigeria Magazine, in recognition of his transformative leadership in the maritime sector.

Dr. Dantsoho, according to the management of the magazine, was honored for his outstanding contributions to port efficiency, trade facilitation, and Nigeria’s global maritime standing. “Under his leadership, the NPA sustained port efficiencies that helped drive Nigeria’s international trade volume to 5.81 trillion naira ($3.7 billion) in the third quarter of 2024,” the magazine’s management explained.

A key highlight of his tenure has been the successful implementation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strategy for reducing petroleum imports in naira, which significantly cut foreign exchange demand. He also spearheaded Nigeria’s full membership in the International Port Community System Association (IPCSA), enhancing trade transparency through the National Single Window (NSW) project.

“Dantsoho’s leadership was instrumental in increasing transshipment cargo processed from Lekki Deep Seaport, catering to landlocked areas in Nigeria,” they added.

The magazine’s management further noted that his diplomatic efforts secured Nigeria’s re-admission into the prestigious Category C of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Recognized as the first Nigerian to be elected President of the Port Management Association of West & Central Africa (PMAWCA), Dr. Dantsoho’s influence extends beyond Nigeria, positioning the country as a key player in regional maritime affairs.

“In awarding him Man of the Year, The Reporters Nigeria Magazine commended his role in transforming the NPA into a strategic hub for sustainable maritime logistics, fostering economic growth, and creating employment opportunities,” they explained.

In his response to the award, Dr. Dantsoho acknowledged the continuous support and guidance of the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, in achieving the successes the NPA has attained so far.

He assured all stakeholders of NPA’s dedication to continue deploying the efficiencies necessary to grow the national economy, emphasizing that the award would only spur the organization to do more in advancing the frontiers of trade facilitation to support the national economy.