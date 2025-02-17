  • Monday, 17th February, 2025

Dangote Plans $400m Expansion of Ethiopia Cement Plant

Nigeria | 15 minutes ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, has announced a $400 million plan to revive a second production line at the Mugher cement plant in Ethiopia, aiming to double the facility’s annual capacity to 5 million tons.
The Ethiopian plant that became operational in 2015 has faced challenges, including recurrent violence in the region, Bloomberg reported.


This led to the vandalism of vehicles and machinery by protesters. The country manager of Dangote Cement Plc and two other staff were shot dead in 2018, the report recalled.
“Despite the ups and downs, we have successfully repaid all our loans and repatriated our profit,” the Dangote Industries Ltd. chairman and chief executive officer told reporters on Saturday in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.


“The expansion project is expected to be operational within the next 30 months”, Bloomberg quoted him as saying.
Dangote also announced plans to establish a new greenfield cement grinding unit with a capacity of 3 million tons per annum.
In collaboration with state-owned Ethiopian Investment Holdings, Dangote Industries will invest in the Omo Kuraz sugar factory, he said.


Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, has built a vast business empire through the Dangote Group, which operates in multiple sectors across Africa. His investments are mainly in manufacturing, infrastructure, and agriculture, with a focus on reducing Africa’s dependence on imports.


Dangote Cement is Africa’s largest cement producer, operating in over 10 countries, including Nigeria, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and South Africa. The company has a production capacity of over 51 million metric tons per year, helping to reduce Africa’s reliance on imported cement, according to estimates.


There is also the  Dangote Refinery, located in Lagos, Africa’s largest oil refinery and one of the world’s biggest single-train refineries. It has a 650,000 barrels per day refining capacity, aiming to make Nigeria self-sufficient in fuel production and reduce fuel imports.


One of Africa’s largest sugar producers, Dangote Sugar, also supplies sugar for household use and major industries like beverages and food processing. He also produces flour, pasta, and other food products, playing a crucial role in Nigeria’s food security.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.