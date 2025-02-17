CSO Faults Binance Boss’s $150m Bribery Allegation Against Lawmakers

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Alliance for Credible Legislative Conducts, a civil society organization (CSO), has dismissed an alleged N150 billion bribery claim against some members of the House of Representatives by a Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, describing him as a “despicable agent of malice”.

The CSO made this assertion in a statement in Abuja, by its President, Abdulrasheed Rufai, and Secretary, Benson Alfred Akor.

The group noted that it was obvious that Gambaryan, who made the allegation, was on a mission to create unwarranted tension within the National Assembly and embarrass the Federal Government.

It called on Nigerians not to be deceived by the “desperate antics of a man already in the pit of disgrace looking for who to rub with mud”.

The statement, titled ‘Tigran Gambaryan: A despicable agent of malice against Ginger Onwusibe and his colleagues’, read in part: “Our attention was drawn to the recent allegations of bribery made by Tigran Gambaryan, an American personnel of Binance against Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes; Hon. Philip Agbese, Deputy Spokesperson, House of Representatives, and Hon. Peter Akpanke.

“Having looked at the matter painstakingly and exhaustively, we discovered that Gambaryan, who was recently tried in Nigeria for financial crimes, held for months over allegations of money laundering and aiding criminal activities, and was released on humanitarian grounds, after the charges were dropped following U.S. Government’s intervention, is indeed a despicable agent of malice.

“It is clear that Tigran Gambaryan having made solo attempts on behalf of Binance to commit huge financial crimes in Nigeria, and having failed miserably to have his way, which led to his investigation and ultimate incarceration, has now turned full circle to unleash a pound of flesh against patriotic Nigerian lawmakers.

“He is now accusing the House of Representatives members who investigated him of asking him to pay the sum of a $150 million bribe while he was in detention.

“Having dissected the position of both the Federal Government of Nigeria, and that of the House of Representatives about the unfortunate saga of Tigran Gambaryan and Binance, we as civil society organizations conclude that what is playing out is a case of baffling orchestrated web of malice and a piece of garbage concocted against honourable members of House of Representatives.

“In the light of the above, we hereby use this medium to tell Nigerian people never to fall for the desperate antics of a man already in the pit of disgrace looking for who to rub with mud.

“In condemning this insane, ridiculous and absurd development, it is very obvious that Tigran Gambaryan is simply on a calculative mission to create unwarranted tension within the National Assembly, embarrass and disrespect the Federal Government of Nigeria. This we will not allow to happen!”