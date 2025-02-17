Board Room Guru, Bode Emanuel, for Burial 

The family of the late board room guru and foremost accountant, Justin Olabode Emanuel (Esq) has announced his funeral rites. According to the press statement signed by his wife, Mrs. Anana Bode Emanuel, activities celebrating his life and times will kick off on the evening of tomorrow, February 18, 2025 with a Night of Tributes at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, where family and friends will play glowing tributes to the accomplished accountant. Christian wake and service of songs will hold on Thursday 20th February at Harbour Point, Victoria lsland, Lagos.

A week-long ceremony celebrating this man of distinction would be rounded off with a funeral service on Friday 21st February 2025 at Holy Cross Cathedral, Catholic Mission Street on Lagos Island. Time is 10am. Private interment and reception will follow immediately after the service.

Born on April 20, 1935 into the distinguished Family of Pa Lydio Durojaiye Emanuel of the Brazillian Quarters, a renowned and pioneer Pharamacist and his mother Alhaja Nusirat Amope Shonibare the daughter of a Muslim Cleric and Imam both of Lagos Island.

The late Bode Emanuel had distinguished himself early and his intellectual acumen shone brilliantly at the famous St. Gregory’s College, Obalende, Lagos where he was a student from 1947 – 1952. He would later proceed to Articles with Binder Hamlyn & Co., London, United Kingdom from 1955 – 1959 where he was trained as an accountant. In 1959, he became a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants England and Wales and later Member – Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

The board room titan, a man of distinction lived a fulfilled and accomplished life. And if the need ever arises to compile the names of the movers and shakers of the social and corporate scenes in Nigeria, his name would feature prominently because of his commitment and contributions in his field. He made a huge success of them all-as an entrepreneur and boardroom magnate. The list of companies of which he was chairman is only matched by those in which he was a director of significant shareholder. His business interests vaulted beyond the borders of Nigeria into Europe-UK; France; Italy etc.

As a seasoned administrator with vast experience, he served as the Chairman of the Board of many local and international corporate organisations. These include: BoriniProno & Co. Limited, Trevi Foundations of Nigeria Limited, Foundation Construction Limited, Saipem (Nigeria) Limited, Hogg Robinson Nigeria Limited, and Grand Cereals Limited. Aside St Gregory’s College Old Boys Association, he was a board member of, Nigerian Life & Provident Company Limited, Sterling Assurance Company Limited, Macmillan Nigeria Publishers Limited – Publishers of Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Books and Publications in Africa – amongst others.

During his career, the late Emanuel headed or founded several notable business and professional bodies including being a foremost member of the Ikoyi Club, Boat Club, Metropolitan Club, Yoruba Tennis Club and founding member of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Business Group Nigeria, which he rose to become its 4th Chairman in 2022.The late titan also received several awards across the borders. He was bestowed with Commendatore della Reppublica Italiano (Republic of Italy), African Insurance Organisation Award in appreciation of the Exceptional Contribution towards the development of Insurance in Africa., Melvin Jones Award for contribution to International Lionism, Honorary Doctorate Degreee of Science (D.Sc.) by Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

Emanuel is survived by a vast array of family members, friends and colleagues, including his beloved wife and confidante, Mrs Anana Bode Emanuel. The entrepreneur will be sorely missed.