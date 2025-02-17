APC Determined to Take over Enugu in 2027, Says Minister

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji has said that the All-Progressives Congress, (APC) remains determined to take over leadership in Enugu State in 2027.

The Minister made this known in Enugu when he and other leaders of the party received former chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emeka Abah and Basil Ani, alongside a former Chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Tony Chigbo into the party.

Addressing members after the new members were welcomed into the party, Nnaji said that the APC was already working hard to reposition itself ahead of the election in 2027.

Nnaji declared that the APC under President Bola Tinubu has done well to reposition the country since coming into power barely two years ago, noting that the APC was the place to be.

“You can see the number of jobs we have provided both employment and appointments. It has never been this good in the South East and Enugu State in particular and that shows what you can expect when we come on board,” he said.

On his part, the state chairman of APC, Agballah commended President Tinubu for providing visionary leadership, adding that the party was stronger now than always to take on the PDP in the state.

In separate addresses, the new members assured that they would use all resources at their disposal to grow the party in their respective local government areas and also ensure total victory for APC in 2027.