RULAAC Writes PSC, Demand Investigation of Operatives of Enugu Police Command Over Abuse of Power 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has written the Police Service Commission (PSC), demanding an investigation into alleged extortion and abuse of power by operatives of Enugu State Police Command.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), the Executive Director of RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, said he writes to bring to the chairman’s urgent attention a deeply alarming incident of alleged kidnapping, extortion, and abuse of power involving members of the Enugu State Police Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Recently, one Mr. Olu Agwu, a businessman, was reportedly abducted in Abia State, blindfolded, and taken to the Enugu State anti-kidnapping unit, where he was subjected to threats and unfounded accusations of being associated with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“He was coerced into paying a staggering sum of N62 million to secure his release, with claims that part of the extorted amounts was intended for senior police officials, including yourself.

“We note that the NPF has issued a rebuttal to the news report detailing the alleged incident.

“However, we believe that the NPF cannot be a judge in its own case. We, therefore, request the PSC’s intervention particularly as the IGP and other senior Police Officers have been accused of alleged involvement in the saga,” the letter reads in part.

RULAAC Executive Director said this troubling pattern of labelling and extorting innocent individuals must be addressed promptly.

To this end, RULAAC calls for an exhaustive, independent and impartial investigation into the actions of the officers involved, particularly those from the anti-kidnapping squad and SWAT teams.

According to Nwanguma, it is imperative to verify the claims of collusion within the police ranks and to hold all responsible parties accountable.

He said, “It is essential that Mr. Agwu be heard in a non-threatening atmosphere and that effective remedies and protection are provided for him, including the return of his vehicle unlawfully held by the police and safeguards against retaliation or further harassment.

Community trust in law enforcement diminishes when such abuses occur”.

RULAAC urged the PSC to ensure that the investigation is conducted transparently and that this type of misconduct is eradicated from the ranks of the Nigeria Police Force.

RULAAC also attached a link to the media report containing the full details of the scandalous incident, in the letter submitted to the Chairman PSC.