Barracuda FC Win Tompolo Unity Cup in Bayelsa

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

It was entertainment galore as the Tompolo Unity Cup, which began on February 10, 2025 ended in Bayelsa State on Saturday with winning teams, coaches, participants and the highest goal scorer going home with over N5m cash prizes.

At the end of the fiercely competed tournament organised by the stakeholders from the Niger Delta including youths, under the auspices of the Coalition of Niger Delta Youth Stakeholders (CNDYS), the Barracuda FC emerged the champion after beating the IYC FC 2-1.

The football tournament, tagged, ‘Tompolo Unity Cup’, powered by Sir Godfrey Tare Pondi, the General Manager, Operations, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), which had partcipants from across the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State, was played at the Doncont football pitch in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Speaking after the final match between Barracuda FC and the IYC FC, the National Coordinator, CYNDYS, Apostle Bodmas Kemepadei, reiterated that the tournament was organised in honour of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, (aka Tompolo), for his enormous contributions and sacrifices to the entire Niger Delta region.

Apostle Kemepadei said the tournament was organised to emphasize the importance of peace and for the people of the Niger Delta to understand that they could not achieve anything if they are divided.

Eight teams participated in the tournament. Barracuda FC, winner of the competition received N1.2million while the second prize winner, IYC FC got N700,000.

There was also N500,000 for the third placed team while N300,000 consolation prize was given to the fourth position.

Each of the participating teams received N30,000 while each coach got N40,000.