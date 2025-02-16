A VOTE FOR UBA SANI

The Kaduna State governor is instilling a renewed sense of hope in a region that has long been plagued by conflict and marginalisation, argues EDWARD HASSAN TAYIIKI

Though 2027 may still be some 24 months away, the people of Southern Kaduna have certainly found a new choice, a new direction and a new hope in Governor Uba Sani. And this is not by any means accidental nor is it a chance occurrence. Governor Uba Sani, in his almost two years in the saddle, has literally broken down ‘ancient barriers’ built around ethno-religious, socio-political and geographical cleavages.

Since he took over, the people have watched him in admirable silence and cautious optimism. But all that have now given way to open and warm embrace as notable politicians – former and serving federal lawmakers, state lawmakers, political party administrators, community and religious leaders led their supporters and well-wishers to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and pledged their support and loyalty to Governor Uba Sani and his ruling APC.

His tenure as governor so far, has been marked by a commitment to justice, equity, and fairness, breaking down the barriers that have historically divided the state into two and bred resentment and bitterness among communities.

The new direction, represented by Governor Uba Sani, not only offers a fresh choice for the people of Southern Kaduna but also instills a renewed sense of hope in a region that has long been plagued by conflict and marginalization.

Governor Uba Sani’s approach to governance is rooted in the principle of inclusivity. He has made it clear that his administration will not discriminate based on ethno-religious, political, or geographical considerations. This is a significant departure from the past, where governance often favored certain groups over others, leading to feelings of disenfranchisement if not total rejection by the government of the day. By prioritizing the needs of all citizens, Governor Uba Sani has fostered a sense of belonging and unity among the diverse populations of Kaduna State.

One of the most notable aspects of Uba Sani’s administration is his commitment to justice. In a region where issues of land disputes, resource allocation, and political representation have historically led to conflict, Governor Uba Sani has taken proactive steps to address these grievances. His administration has established mechanisms for conflict resolution that are transparent and accessible to all citizens. This has not only helped to mitigate tensions but has also empowered communities to engage in dialogue and seek peaceful resolutions to their disputes.

Equity is another cornerstone of Uba Sani’s administration. He has recognized that the historical marginalization of Southern Kaduna has created significant disparities in access to resources and opportunities. To address this, Sani has implemented policies aimed at leveling the playing field. For instance, his administration has prioritized infrastructure development in underserved areas, ensuring that all communities have access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and transportation. This commitment to equitable development is a clear signal that Uba Sani is serious about uplifting all citizens, regardless of their background.

Furthermore, Governor Uba Sani’s focus on fairness extends to his administration’s approach to political representation. He has actively sought to include voices from all segments of society in decision-making processes. By engaging with community leaders, youth, women, and marginalized groups, he has created a more participatory governance model that reflects the diverse interests of Kaduna State’s population. This inclusivity not only enhances the legitimacy of his administration but also fosters a sense of ownership among the people, who feel that their concerns are being heard and addressed.

The impact of Governor Uba Sani’s administration is already being felt across the state and in particular, Southern Kaduna. This new found sense of solidarity is a testament to the governor’s ability to inspire hope and foster collaboration among diverse groups. As the citizens witness tangible improvements in their lives—be it through better roads, improved healthcare facilities, or enhanced educational opportunities—they are increasingly optimistic about the direction in which their state is headed.

It was, therefore, not a thing of surprise that political bigwigs in the state have been dumping their parties and declaring for the APC. Governor Uba Sani on Friday received over 22 political heavyweights from various opposition parties along with their supporters to APC at a zonal rally which held at Kafanchan.

The colourful event held inside the fully packed New Choice Hall and had guests sitting even outside. It had in attendance thousands of APC supporters from Southern Kaduna and political stalwarts from across the state, who collectively passed a vote of confidence on the Governor Uba Sani’s administration.

The roll call of the defectors showed that both serving and former federal legislators as well as lawmakers from Kaduna State House of Assembly, former council chairmen, state party chairmen and flagbearers of sundry opposition parties were involved in the mass defection into the ruling party.

Among those who left the leading opposition PDP include Sen Danjuma Laar, the immediate past senator representing zone 3; Godfrey Ali Gaiya, a former House of Representatives member and Hon Ado Dogo Audu, a three-time member of the House of Representatives.

Also, the representative of Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency, Amos Gwamna Magaji and Donatus K Mathew, another member of the House of Representatives, representing Kaura federal constituency, also defected to APC.

State legislators like Henry Marah Zakarieh, who represents the good people of Jaba constituency; Samuel Kambai Koza of Zango constituency and Mr Emmanuel Kantiok of Zonkwa constituency all defected to APC.

Also, the former council chairman of Jemaa Local Government, Mikiah Tokwak; ex Vice Chairman, Sunday Baba and ex Chairman of Kauru Local Government, Paul Wani are now in the APC.

The list of defectors also include the former PDP chairman in Kagarko Local Government, Shehu Tafarke; ex NNPP state Chairman Ben Kure and his successor, Nuhu Audu, including the state chairman of Labour Party(LP), Isah Ciroma, are now APC members.

Impressed and satisfied at the development, Governor Uba Sani expressed optimism that APC is now set to take over Southern Kaduna which used to be the political bastion of the PDP because his administration is anchored on justice.

According to the governor, he will continue to work with the oath of his office by being just to every segment of Kaduna State, irrespective of party affiliation or ethno-religious background.

Governor Uba Sani emphasised that there is time for everything under the sun, stating that after election, politics should take the back seat while governance takes the centre stage which is the hallmark of leadership.

Governor Uba Sani reiterated the focus of his administration which is to bring about peaceful coexistence in order to achieve even development, arguing that if there is no peace there will be no development. He told the cheering crowd that the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is pleased with what is happening in Kaduna State, and wants the state to be a model of peaceful coexistence and that is why he has been supporting it.

Uba Sani equally disclosed that President Tinubu told him three days ago, that the Kaduna Light Rail project and the Kwoi-Kafanchan road are in the 2025 budget.

There is no doubting the fact that Governor Uba Sani has endeared himself to the people of Southern Kaduna and has become their new choice. It is for this that many political pundits are saying that the coming 2027 general election in the state will see the APC dominating the every nooks and crannies of the state as never before, particularly, Southern Kaduna which has always been the bastion and stronghold of the PDP since 1999.

One can, therefore, say that the rapidly shifting political sand in Southern Kaduna today in favour of the APC is a direct result of the humane, progressive and equity driven policies of the Governor Uba Sani’s administration. By anchoring his administration on the principles of justice, equity, and fairness, he has given the people a new choice, a new direction, and a new hope. As Southern Kaduna moves forward under his leadership, there is a palpable sense of optimism that the region can overcome its challenges and build a more inclusive and prosperous future for all its citizens. In this regard, Governor Sani must be seen as not just a governor; he is a catalyst for change, inspiring a collective vision of unity and progress in Southern Kaduna in particular and the state as a whole.

Tayiiki, a political analyst, writes from Kafanchan, Southern Kaduna