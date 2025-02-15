Life and Times of Pa Ayo Adebanjo

In a poignant coincidence, Afenifere Chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo passed away on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025, at the age of 96, leaving behind a legacy of love and devotion to his country and people. According to a family statement, he died peacefully at his residence in Lekki, bringing to a close a life dedicated to the pursuit of justice, equality, and true federalism. As Nigerians mourn the loss of this nationalist and statesman, they also remember his unwavering commitment to the values of love, unity, selflessness, and patriotism to the country, which Valentine’s Day embodies, writes Sunday Ehigiator

Early Years and Political Roots

Chief Adebanjo’s life spanned nearly a century, during which he witnessed and played a significant role in shaping Nigeria’s history. Born on April 10, 1928, he lived through the country’s constitutional processes: the struggle for independence, party politics, the civil war, military rule, and the return to democracy.

Adebanjo’s involvement in politics began early, as he joined the Zikists in 1943, following Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, and later became a member of the youth wing of the Action Group in 1951.

This marked a defining moment in his life, as he became a mentee and political disciple of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, adhering to the principles of ‘Awoism’, which emphasises free education, free healthcare, rural development, and federalism.

For 67 years, Adebanjo remained faithful to these ideals, earning him a reputation as a dedicated advocate for democracy, good governance, and Yoruba interests. Throughout his life, he was known for his integrity, fearlessness, and commitment to justice, never hesitating to speak truth to power.

Marriage and Family Life

During his studies in the United Kingdom in the late 1950s, Adebanjo met his wife, Mrs. Christiana Modupe Adebanjo. They married during that period, and their union lasted for several decades.

Throughout his political career, Mrs. Adebanjo remained a pillar of support, standing by him through the highs and lows of his activism. She survives him, along with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The 1962 Felony Charge and Exile

Adebanjo’s life has been marked by his unwavering commitment to his political beliefs, even in the face of adversity.

In 1962, he was charged with treasonable felony alongside 30 others during the tumultuous period of the Action Group and Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s trial for treasonable felony. This led to his exile in Ghana, but he continued to advocate for his principles.

Following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election, which was won by Chief MKO Abiola of the then Social Democratic Party, Adebanjo was one of the chieftains of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

He joined protests, stood at the barricades, and made his voice heard. Members of the democratic coalition and other groups in civil society were shot at, harassed, and humiliated, and their family members were intimidated. Used to the dangers of political life in a dangerous society, Adebanjo’s resolve remains unshaken, even in the winter season of his life.

When he fled into exile in 1962, his father was arrested, detained and rough-handled by the state. Many of Adebanjo’s colleagues have died in the course of the struggle. Some moved to the other side of the fence. Others adjusted in later life.

Adebanjo’s Politics of Ideology

The very essence of Chief Adebanjo’s politics lies in his consistency, his unwavering commitment to ideas rather than opportunism, his courage in the face of fire and intimidation, the life of sacrifice that he has lived, and his loyalty to ‘Awo’ and ‘Awoism’. On this last score, he may, in fact be described as the last of the original ‘Awoists’.

Chief Ayo Adebanjo’s politics have been shaped by his strong commitment to ideology and party politics, particularly Awoism. This is significant, especially in today’s Nigeria, where politics is often driven by a desperate search for power rather than core beliefs or principles.

Many politicians in Nigeria today struggle to articulate their beliefs, and some have even switched between five different political platforms with contradictory ideologies in under a decade.

Adebanjo’s political journey began in 1951 when he joined the Action Group (AG), followed by stints with the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), the progressive democratic coalition, and the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

However, when the AD transformed into the Action Congress of Nigeria (CAN), Adebanjo distanced himself and focused on leading the Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group committed to ‘Awoist ideology’.

‘Awoism and the Awoist Ideology’

So, what exactly is Awoism? At its core, Awoism advocated for public good, including free education, healthcare, and prosperity for all, as well as rural development and welfarism.

The Action Group, the Unity Party of Nigeria, and the Alliance for Democracy had consistently preached the same ideology of public good: free education, health, prosperity for all, rural development and welfarism.

It was on this platform that Chief Obafemi Awolowo transformed the Western region as a leader in the First and Second Republics, and it is these same principles that have continued to guide those who profess to be ‘Awoists’.

But Awoism, in a real sense, is not just about service delivery, it is also a mode of engagement with the rest of Nigeria by a group of political actors in the Western region.

These actors are committed to federalism, a restructuring of Nigeria, regional autonomy, and a re-negotiation of the mandate of 1914.

In real terms, these are the same issues that have caused much political difference in Nigeria. Awoists naturally align with minorities across Nigeria, historical circumstances, particularly the civil war, pitched them against Igbos, and hegemonic politics pitted them against the mainstream Northern political establishment.

Chief Ayo Adebanjo was one of the most vocal, unrelenting apostles of Awoism in Nigeria. His loyalty and religious devotion should be worthy of study.

He believed that Nigeria must be restructured and that Nigeria’s unity was indeed negotiable, the basis for that having been established in 1954 and the subsequent Lancaster House conferences.

As a member of the 1978 Constituent Assembly and the 2014 National Political Conference, Adebanjo has been consistent in demanding a restructuring of Nigeria through the vehicle of a Sovereign National Conference.

He believed almost with thuggish resolve in federalism, as he continually made the point that Nigeria, as presently arranged, was doomed to fail.

Beyond Politics

Beyond politics, Adebanjo, originally a journalist before he went to study law in England, has proven to be media-savvy. He was not shy in expressing his views. He understood the power of the media. He was brutally frank and was an engaging conversationalist. He enjoyed public engagement, was intellectually gifted and confident enough to hold his own in any argument.

You can’t bully him. Journalists liked to interview him, knowing that he would speak his mind truthfully and forthrightly and thus help to sell the newspapers.

When he called those who disagree with him ideologically names, as he was known to do, he reinforced his persona as a professional opposition figure and as a self-styled superior moral force; at the same time, though, he plays up certain contradictions even at his own local, ethnic, base.

Awoists, by nature and choice, are professonal opposition politicians. There also seems to be a consensus among them that anyone who disagrees or falls out of line with them is to be vilified.

Adebanjo’s confidence and fearlessness earned him respect but also sometimes led to controversy, as he was not afraid to speak his mind and criticise those he disagreed with.

NADECO Struggles

Following the annulment of the general election of June 12, 1993, which was won by Moshood Kashimawo Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adebanjo was one of the chieftains of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) who protested against the military government’s decision.

Adebanjo joined protests, stood at barricades and made his voice heard. Members of the coalition and other civil society groups were shot at, harassed and humiliated at the time.

“I have told people that my problem with the annulment has nothing to do with MKO Abiola as an individual. My problem with that annulment also has nothing to do with the fact that Abiola is a Yoruba man. Even if the annulment had been against a Chukwuemeka or a Dan Fulani or an Essien Udom or Isokrari James, I would still have opposed that annulment the way I have always opposed it,” Pa Adebanjo had said in a 2020 interview.

“Look, 14 million Nigerians voted. Why should one man, just one man, decide that he would annul that election? What right does one man have to say that he is annulling an election? In a country where people voted just one man annulled the election, why?.”

Notable Disputes

As stated previously, Chief Adebanjo was an adherent to the Awoist ideology, which emphasises social justice, federalism, and good governance. Throughout his career, he remained committed to these principles, often criticising those who deviated from them.

This led to public feuds with notable figures like Olusegun Obasanjo, Bola Ige, President Bola Tinubu, and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, whom he accused of compromising on Awoist values.¹

Adebanjo’s unwavering stance has been both praised and criticised. Some saw him as a champion of integrity and accountability, while others viewed him as inflexible and divisive.

His criticisms of those who engaged in national politics rather than adhering to regional ideologies used to spark debates about the role of ideologues in shaping regional politics.

The deceased in and out of party politics upheld and sustained the same tradition that saw him blacklisting Samuel Ladoke Akintola, Adegoke Adelabu, Remi Fani-Kayode, Oduola Osuntokun, Meredith Akinloye, Richard Akinjide or anyone at all who dared to play “national politics” or question the core beliefs of the Awoist group.

Hence, today, in his autobiography, ‘Telling it as it is,’ Chief Adebanjo flagellated Olusegun Obasanjo, whom he accused of not being a Yoruba man or not being Yoruba enough, and so on.

The late Bola Ige was similarly portrayed as a traitor because he chose to join national politics and worked for Obasanjo.

In various interviews, Chief Adebanjo was on record as having criticised Tinubu, Osinbajo and others for daring to work with either Obasanjo or Muhammadu Buhari, who, in his view, was nothing but a confirmed “disappointment.”

Farewell

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who passed away at 96, lived a life of purpose and conviction. Though he may not have seen the realisation of his dreams for a restructured Nigeria, he could take pride in his remarkable life’s work.

As a champion of democracy and good governance, Adebanjo remained steadfast in his commitment to the ideals of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, advocating for true federalism, social justice, and regional autonomy.

Throughout his life, Adebanjo played a significant role in shaping Nigeria’s political landscape, from his early days as a member of the Action Group to his leadership in the Afenifere. His unwavering dedication to democratic principles earned him respect across political and ethnic lines.

Though he may not have received national honours nor had a university named after him in his lifetime, Adebanjo’s legacy as a selfless leader who stood by his principles will endure.

His life serves as a testament to the power of conviction, integrity, and service to one’s people and country. May his family, friends and the entire nation which he has so impacted be comforted by the memory of his principles and conviction, as put by Malcolm X, “A man who stands for nothing will fall for anything.” Rest well, Pa (Chief) Ayo Adebanjo!