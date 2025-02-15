  • Saturday, 15th February, 2025

LG Polls: Police Restrict Movement, Beep Up Security in Katsina

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

The Katsina State Police Command has announced restrictions on human and vehicular movements in the state during today’s local government elections.

The restrictions will start from 6a.m. to 6p.m. today in all the 34 local government areas of the state. 

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, said the restrictions were meant to ensure free and fair election across the 34 local government areas of the state.

He said adequate security arrangements have been made to enforce the restrictions and to ensure the safety of all voters and election officials across the state.

He admonished residents of the state to comply with the restrictions because it was in the interest of promoting a peaceful and transparent electoral exercise in the state.

“In light of the upcoming local government election, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 15th, 2025, there will be restrictions on the movement of individuals and vehicles from 0600 hrs – 1600hrs within the state.

“This measure has been put in place to maintain law and order, as well as the security of the electorate to enable them cast their votes without interference”, Aliyu said in the statement. 

He called on all eligible voters to come out and exercise their franchise in an orderly manner, and report any suspicious activities to the command for immediate action.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.