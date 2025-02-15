Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort Partners Ekiti State Govt

Charles Ajunwa

In a move to boost cultural tourism in Ekiti State, Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre has partnered Ekiti State Government to promote Adire Ekiti, the state’s unique indigenous fabric.

During her visit to the resort, First Lady of Ekiti State, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, emphasised the importance of integrating Adire into Ekiti’s tourism experience.

“Every visitor to our beautiful state should have the opportunity to experience and appreciate the artistry of Adire Ekiti. This fabric is more than just clothing—it is our heritage, our identity, and a symbol of Ekiti’s creativity,” she said.

According to her, the Adire Ekiti should as a matter of priority be showcased at the resort to give guests opportunity to enjoy both the luxury of the resort and the cultural richness of Ekiti.

Expressing her admiration for the resort, she described it as “amazing, massive, and one of the best in the world,” applauding Mr. John Niyi Olajide, Chairman of Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre, for his commitment to elevating tourism in Ekiti.

Responding, Olajide thanked the First Lady for her support to the resort, while praising her drive for promoting local culture and tourism.

According to him, “Ikogosi is more than just a resort—it’s a symbol of what’s possible when we invest in our heritage. By partnering with Her Excellency and the Ekiti State Government, we are creating a destination where visitors can enjoy nature’s wonders while experiencing the beauty of Adire Ekiti. This is about job creation, economic empowerment, and putting Ekiti on the global tourism map.

“This partnership marks a significant step toward positioning Ekiti as a must-visit destination, blending nature, luxury, and culture. Guests can look forward to an immersive experience where world-class hospitality meets authentic local artistry.”