Delta APC Chieftain, Emami Rally Support For Tinubu Ahead Of 2027

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Ayirimi Emami, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu will complete eight years in office.

He maintained that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock in 2027, adding that the president will contest and win his re-election.

Emami made the declaration on Friday while hosting four Ilaje communities, Egbeokuta, Costain, Agoila and Agogboro, that gave him support and voted for President Tunubu in the 2023 general election.

While hosting the communities at the event tagged ‘Renew Hope Valentine’s Carnival’ held at the 911 Beach and Resort, Escravos in Warri South West Local Government Area of the state, Emami donated items worth millions of naira to appreciate hundreds of Ilaje traders and fishermen.

Addressing the gathering, Emami said: “There will be no vacancy at the State House. Tinubu Must Go Back In 2027.

“Let’s give Asiwaju chance to rule. We gave Buhari chance. It is not that we were happy with his government. We fought our own brother to support Buhari. Now it is the turn of Asiwaju and they are coming again that we should come and fight. We say ‘No’. We are not going to fight.

“This man must complete his tenure. A lot of them that are ganging up were part and parcel of the last administration. For those ganging up, we will also enter our meeting here. Tinubu must complete his eight years. We say no to gang up.”

He also foreclosed any possible change of management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), noting that the interventionist agency under Dr. Samuel Ogbuku has been delivering on the commission’s mandate.

“No vacancy in the NDDC. We can only fight who does not do well. In the past six years, we have not seen an MD like this. It was as if NDDC was not in existence but now things have changed for good under Dr. Ogbuku. He has been delivering on the commission’s mandate,” he said.

The APC chieftain, while presenting the items to the beneficiaries, said he decided to give back to the society for standing firm behind him during and after the 2023 election where he mobilized massively for President Tinubu.

Items he donated included four speedboat engines, 20 bags of rice, four cows and cash gifts, as well as a special donation of a speedboat engine made to the Baale of Egbokuta, Durojaiye Ogunsemmiu.

“I don’t want to wait till 2027 to thank you. You accepted us during the campaigns, so I have come to thank you with the little I have,” Emami said.

In their brief remarks, the beneficiaries of the speedboat engines, which included a woman, Demehin Sunmomi, thanked Emami for the gifts, stressing that they would greatly boost their fishing and trading.

Dignitaries that witnessed the event included the Olorogun of Warri, Chief Michael Odili; Chairman, Governing Council, Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, Comrade Alex Enyengho; Chairmen of APC in Warri North and Warri South, Omatseye Akatakpo and Ebieto Collins, as well as members of the Ilaje National Youth Council, Ogidigben Seashore.