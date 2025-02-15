Community Lauds Tinubu, Onuigbo as Federal Secretariat Project Finally Takes off in Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





The construction of a federal secretariat for Abia State has finally commenced nearly 34 years after the state was created by the military government of Ibrahim Babangida.



To underscore the importance of this long-awaited project the two villages that donated the land for the project, Ekeoba and Okpuala Amaogwugwu have welcomed the project in joyous celebration.



A delegation of the host communities led by Chief Ebenezer Okechukwu lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for making the project see the light of the day after years of inaction by successive federal administrations.



They also commended Hon. Sam Onuigbo for facilitating the take-off of the project during his term as the representative of Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal constituency.



The delegation expressed their utmost gratitude to the enablers of the project during a thank you visit to Onuigbo with Chief Okechukwu assuring the former federal lawmaker that everything has been put in order for a smooth take-off.



Onuigbo, who is now representing the South-east on the Board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), expressed delight that his efforts as federal lawmaker was being recognised after he had left office.



He recalled the “historic journey” to give Abia a federal secretariat, saying that it started in earnest when he raised the issue on October 23, 2019 as a member of the House of Representatives Committee on Housing.



Onuigbo said that following his complaint on the absence of a federal secretariat in Abia, the then Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, had “stunned me and other Committee Members” with startling information.



He said that Fashola revealed that he had “a parcel of land earlier donated by Abia government for the project was encroached upon.”



According to the former lawmaker, Fashola “challenged me to make Abia State Government to provide an alternative location, vowing to realise it.”



Onuigbo said that he took up the challenge and “urgently pursued this through a letter dated October 23, 2019 and visits to the then Governor Okezie Ikpeazu who secured the current site at Ekeoba.”



He said that Ikpeazu “could not conclude the issue of title documents and payment of compensation to the land owners” before the end of his tenure on May 29, 2023.



Even after he was no longer a lawmaker, Onuigbo said that he remained “resolute and resilient” in ensuring that the federal secretariat became a reality.



He said that his consultations with the incumbent Governor, Alex Otti on June 20, 2023, less than a month after he assumed office eventually yielded good results as he graciously concluded payments of compensation and the issuance of the title documents.



Onuigbo urged the host communities “to do everything within your strength to protect the project and also encourage the contractors to complete the project on time.”