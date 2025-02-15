Carloha Mobility Partners Huawei, Hands Over Chery Vehicles for Fleet Management Project 

Bennett Oghifo

Carloha Nigeria, the authorized dealer of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has officially handed over a fleet of Chery vehicles to Huawei Nigeria as part of a strategic partnership to support Huawei’s fleet management operations over the next 4 years.

The handover ceremony, held at Carloha’s Lagos headquarters, marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between the two industry leaders.

The company’s officials said this partnership aligns with Carloha’s mission to provide innovative and reliable mobility solutions for businesses in Nigeria. Huawei, a global leader in ICT and smart device manufacturing, selected Chery vehicles for their exceptional performance, advanced technology, and cost-effectiveness. This decision reinforces Huawei’s commitment to efficiency and sustainability in its operations.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Taiwo Akinpelu, General Manager Marketing, for Chery Nigeria, emphasized the importance of the partnership: “We are thrilled to partner with Huawei Nigeria, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence. The Chery vehicles we are delivering today are equipped with state-of-the-art features to ensure reliability, safety, and comfort, which are essential for fleet management.”

The Chery fleet includes models designed to meet diverse operational needs, from executive transport to logistics. Each vehicle is equipped with advanced features such as intelligent infotainment systems, robust fuel efficiency, and enhanced safety mechanisms. These vehicles will support Huawei’s operations, enabling seamless mobility for staff and efficient delivery of services.

The Management of Huawei Nigeria, expressed confidence in the collaboration: “Partnering with Carloha for our fleet management project is a testament to our commitment to working with trusted local partners. The quality and reliability of Chery vehicles align perfectly with Huawei’s high standards for operational excellence.”

The 4-year-fleet management project underscores Carloha’s growing reputation as a key player in Nigeria’s automobile industry and its ability to support large-scale corporate partnerships. This collaboration also highlights Huawei’s dedication to fostering local partnerships that drive economic growth and development in Nigeria.

As both companies look ahead, the partnership promises to unlock new opportunities for collaboration and innovation in Nigeria’s automobile and technology sectors. Carloha and Huawei remain committed to delivering value to their stakeholders while contributing to the advancement of mobility and technological solutions in the country.