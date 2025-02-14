Zamfara Gets Operation Safe Corridor Headquarters for North-West

.Gov Lawal urges bandits to surrender weapons

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to smoke out bandits until they are all effectively defeated, destroyed and subdued.

He spoke at a ceremony to handover a facility the Zamfara State government provided to serve as headquarters of Operation Safe Corridor headquarters for states in the North-West.

A statement on Thursday by the by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that Operation Safe Corridor will provide the opportunity for disarmament, de-radicalization and integration of repentant bandits back into society.

The statement added that the initiative was modelled after the Operation Safe Corridor initiative in the North-East, which successfully de-radicalized and reintegrated former Boko Haram fighters.

“The North-West programme seeks to offer a structured exit for individuals involved in banditry,” the statement said, noting further that, “he initiative will involve vocational training, psychological support and ideological reorientation.”

In his remarks at the ceremony, Governor Lawal explained that the state government provided the facility as a gesture to assist the Federal Government in tackling the ongoing issue of insurgency that has impacted Zamfara and the North-West for over a decade.

Lawal said, “I wish to restate once more the commitment of our administration to support these initiatives and other effective tactics used in taking this fight to the bandits’ enclaves until they are all effectively routed, decimated and dominated.

“But for those of them who intend to surrender their arms unconditionally and willingly, they are free to do so. Establishing Operation Safe Corridor headquarters of the North-West will allow for disarmament, de-radicalization and Integration of repentant bandits into society.

“On this note, I want to express my sincere appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, for finding Zamfara State worthy to host the 3rd Operation Safe Corridor in the country.

“I also want to thank the Chairman of the Operation Safe Corridor Implementation Committee North-West, Major- Gen. EV Onumajoro, who is also the Chief of Defence Operations, Nigeria Defence Headquarters, and his team for finding Zamfara suitable to site the headquarters of this important unit.

“Lastly, we appreciate Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for all his efforts and support to security agencies working in the state.

“What is needed further is consolidating the gains in combatting banditry and other violent crimes.

“I wish to assure you of our commitment to do all to ensure that this programme succeeds. “For us here today, this is the birth of the Zamfara model on DDDRRR – Demobilization, Disengagement, De-radicalization, Rehabilitation, Reconciliation and Reintegration.

“With these few remarks, I wish to formally hand over this facility to serve as the North-West headquarters of Operation Safe Corridor for the good of Zamfara State and our beloved Nigeria.”

Earlier, Major-Gen. Onumajuru, representing the Chief of Defence Staff, commended Governor Lawal for his support and assistance to the troops in the fight against banditry in Zamfara.

“Operation Safe Corridor is a non-kinetic line of operation. It serves as a pathway to peace and reintegration.

“After taking over this facility, we will continue to engage with His Excellency and the people of Zamfara, who are essential stakeholders in this project, to ensure synergy and cooperation,” he said.