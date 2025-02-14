  • Friday, 14th February, 2025

U20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Land in ‘Group of Death’ 

Sport | 2 hours ago

*To play Egypt, South Africa and Morocco in Group B

Femi Solaja

Seven-time champions Nigeria will battle it out with tough customers Egypt, South Africa and Morocco in the group phase of this year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations, scheduled for Cote d’Ivoire between 26th April  and 18th May.

The Flying Eagles pipped host nation Egypt 1-0 in a group phase match at the last edition of the competition, and must ensure a great start to their campaign in Cote d’Ivoire in order to build confidence for a gritty tournament. Nigeria finished third in Egypt two years ago.

Former Malian player Adama Coulibaly, who was an assistant at the draw conducted inside the CAF headquarters in Egypt on Thursday, said: “There is no doubt that the toughest group is the Group B that has Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa and Morocco.”

Hosts Cote d’Ivoire will have to contend with DR Congo, Ghana, Tanzania and the yet-to-emerge representative team of Central Africa zone, in a five-team Group A.

Cup-holders Senegal head Group C, which also has Zambia and two debutants Kenya and Sierra Leone.

The two top-placed teams in each group, alongside the best two third-placed finishers in the three groups, will advance to the championship’s quarter finals. 

THE GROUPS:

GROUP A: Cote d’Ivoire, UNNIFAC, DR Congo, Ghana, Tanzania

GROUP B: Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Morocco

GROUP C: Senegal, Zambia, Kenya, Sierra Leone

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.