U20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Land in ‘Group of Death’ 

Seven-time champions Nigeria will battle it out with tough customers Egypt, South Africa and Morocco in the group phase of this year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations, scheduled for Cote d’Ivoire between 26th April and 18th May.

The Flying Eagles pipped host nation Egypt 1-0 in a group phase match at the last edition of the competition, and must ensure a great start to their campaign in Cote d’Ivoire in order to build confidence for a gritty tournament. Nigeria finished third in Egypt two years ago.

Former Malian player Adama Coulibaly, who was an assistant at the draw conducted inside the CAF headquarters in Egypt on Thursday, said: “There is no doubt that the toughest group is the Group B that has Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa and Morocco.”

Hosts Cote d’Ivoire will have to contend with DR Congo, Ghana, Tanzania and the yet-to-emerge representative team of Central Africa zone, in a five-team Group A.

Cup-holders Senegal head Group C, which also has Zambia and two debutants Kenya and Sierra Leone.

The two top-placed teams in each group, alongside the best two third-placed finishers in the three groups, will advance to the championship’s quarter finals.

THE GROUPS:

GROUP A: Cote d’Ivoire, UNNIFAC, DR Congo, Ghana, Tanzania

GROUP B: Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Morocco

GROUP C: Senegal, Zambia, Kenya, Sierra Leone