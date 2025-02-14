Shettima: FG Remains Committed to Workers’ Welfare, Wage Reforms

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Vice President Kashim Shettima has reiterated Nigerian government’s commitment to the welfare of members of the organised labour, inclusive economic policies, and wage reforms.

He also stressed that President Bola Tinubu is committed to a thriving workforce and an efficient labour ecosystem.

Speaking Thursday during a meeting with a delegation led by the visiting Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Mr Gilbert Houngbo, and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi at the State House, Abuja, Shettima lauded what he described as Nigeria’s vibrant labour movement and its role in national development.

According to him: “We have a very vibrant labour movement, led by a competent and patriotic Nigerian. President Tinubu is deeply passionate about the welfare of Nigerian workers. We raised the minimum wage, and most states have started implementing it.

“Some have even gone beyond the N70,000 agreed at the national level. I commend the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for their statesmanship and commitment to workers’ rights.”

The Vice President noted the global workforce transformation and Nigeria’s potential to bridge talent gaps, citing the country’s youthful population as a major advantage.

“One in four black men is a Nigerian, and by 2050, we will surpass the United States to become the third most populous nation on earth. The average age in Nigeria is 16.9 years. We have a demographic bulge, but with the right policies, we can transform it into a demographic dividend rather than a demographic disaster,” Shettima said.

He expressed confidence in the country’s future workforce, saying, “our young people are digitally more literate than us. While some traditional jobs may disappear, new opportunities will emerge, and we will equip our youth with the skills to thrive in the evolving global economy.”

The Vice President told the ILO chief that the Nigerian government remains committed to inclusive labour policies, fair wages, and economic growth.

“We will continue to engage with our friends in the labour movement to ensure progress. We are all patriots and partners in building a stronger Nigeria,” he stated.

Shettima assured the ILO delegation that President Tinubu, whom he described as an activist himself, would be briefed on their requests upon his return to the country.

“We are all patriots and partners in progress. The President is very much at home with the labour ecosystem,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the ILO DG, Mr Houngbo, thanked the Vice President for receiving him and the delegation, noting that his visit to the country as DG was long overdue, particularly given the strategic importance of Nigeria in the ILO, including the period between June 2023 and June 2024 when it presided over the affairs of the ILO Board of Directors.

Recalling and appreciating Nigeria’s support for his election, Mr Houngbo said, “Without the mobilisation of the government of Nigeria and social partners in the country, my election would have been very difficult. Nigeria mobilised a lot of the African constituents in ensuring my election as DG.”

He further said his visit had afforded him the opportunity to interact with ILO’s social partners in Nigeria, including the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and others, noting that their discussions were fruitful.

He appealed to the Federal Government to speed up the finalisation of the reform of the labour code, even as he sought the support of the Vice President for the revival of the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC), a forum for social dialogue among the tripartite constituents.

“We believe that, given the dynamism of the labour market in Nigeria, its population, ambition and role in Africa, having the NLAC revived will really be beneficial to all,” he added.

Other dignitaries present at the meeting included the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Hon Nkiruka Onyejeocha; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr. Salihu Usman; Director General, National Directorate of Employment, Mr Silas Agara; Director General, National Productivity Centre, Hon. Baffa Dan Agundi; the Director General, Michael Imoudu Institute for Labour Studies, Comrade Isa Aremu; President, Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and the 1st National Deputy President of the Trade Union Congress, Dr Tommy Etim-Okon, among others.