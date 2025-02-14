Otti Declares Abandoned Projects Anathema in Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo

in Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has declared abandonment of projects as an anathema in the ‘new Abia’ he is building, saying that every project flagged off must be completed within the stipulated timeline.

He stated this yesterday at Owerrinta, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area during the flag-off ceremony of the dualisation of the 5.5km Umuikaa – Owerrinta road that links Abia State to Imo and Anambra States.

Aside numerous ongoing road projects across the state, Otti said that “in the last few months, we have initiated over a dozen new road projects covering more than 200 kilometres across the state.”

Apparently to erase any doubt on his capacity to complete all the projects already undertaken, Otti assured the state that his government is equal to the task having come into governance well prepared.

He said: “We are not just flagging off projects for the fun of it, the engineers and machines are working very hard at all our project sites.

“I can guarantee you that all our projects shall be ready for public use within the timelines we had defined.”

The governor said that he is building “a gateway to a new Abia” because “we came prepared to change many ugly experiences road users coming into Abia from other states” were having in the past.

“Never again will bad roads be used to describe Abia State,” he vowed.

To banish the spirit of abandoned projects. Otti stated that funds for every initiated projects was usually set aside before the flag-off ceremony. This, he said, explains why his administration has zero indebtedness to contractors as confirmed by the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS).

“What sets us apart as a government is that before we move to any road for a flag-off ceremony like this one, plans must have been made for funds to effectively execute and deliver the project on schedule,” he said.

Otti stated that his ‘grand vision’ of engendering “the economic transformation of all parts of the state” remains on course hence road infrastructural development is therefore not just a priority, but at the core of his agenda.

According to him, road infrastructure “is a major yardstick for measuring progress in the stride to reposition Abia State as a prime destination for investments.”

He disclosed that “we have lined up scores of other projects to be flagged off in this early part of the year as we plan to take advantage of the dry season to extend our development footprints to many more communities”.

Otti reiterated that in the pursuit of his holistic development of Abia he has no distinction between federal and state roads, adding that “every stretch of road within the boundaries of Abia State is of great importance to us.”