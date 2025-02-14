  • Friday, 14th February, 2025

Man Utd Offering Garnacho, Hojlund for Osimhen in Summer Transfer 

Sport | 2 hours ago

 In Manchester United’s desperate move to sign Victor Osimhen during the next summer transfer window, the club’s management has  now offered two of their stars in exchange for the Super Eagles striker.

The struggling Premier League giants, Napoli, sources revealed yesterday,  tabled the most serious bid for Osimhen in that January transfer window, but the 26-year-old striker insisted on his seeing through his season-long loan at Galatasaray.

And now TBR Football has reported that United are ready to offer both Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund to Napoli for Osimhen to move to the Theatre of Dreams at the end of the season.

Napoli tried to sign Garnacho this past month.

It was also reported that several other Premier League clubs are hot on the chase for the striker.

The clubs include Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Osimhen has scored 17 goals and made five assists in 23 appearances for Galatasaray this season.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.