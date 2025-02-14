Man Utd Offering Garnacho, Hojlund for Osimhen in Summer Transfer 

In Manchester United’s desperate move to sign Victor Osimhen during the next summer transfer window, the club’s management has now offered two of their stars in exchange for the Super Eagles striker.

The struggling Premier League giants, Napoli, sources revealed yesterday, tabled the most serious bid for Osimhen in that January transfer window, but the 26-year-old striker insisted on his seeing through his season-long loan at Galatasaray.

And now TBR Football has reported that United are ready to offer both Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund to Napoli for Osimhen to move to the Theatre of Dreams at the end of the season.

Napoli tried to sign Garnacho this past month.

It was also reported that several other Premier League clubs are hot on the chase for the striker.

The clubs include Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Osimhen has scored 17 goals and made five assists in 23 appearances for Galatasaray this season.