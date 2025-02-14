Kaduna, FAO  Signs Agreement  to Boost Agriculture

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has signed a technical cooperation with the Food And Agriculture Organisation(FAO) to address food security and leverage its potential in agriculture.

The project also seeks to support the smallholder farmers so as to address hunger, malnutrition and to stimulate an inclusive socio-economic growth in Kaduna State.

The project, titled ‘’Smart Tomato Value Chain Enhancement Through Sustainable Practices for Livelihood Improvement in Kaduna State,’’ was signed yesterday at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani, the state has great potential for Nigeria’s food security as the leading producer of many agricultural produce, including ginger, maize, soybean, tomato, sorghum etc.

According to him, ‘’agriculture accounts for more than 51 per cent of the state GDP with more than 70 per cent of the over 10 million population, mostly youth engaged in agriculture.

‘’We are also blessed with favorable climatic conditions that support the production of a vast array of agricultural produce and year-round agricultural activities,.

‘’Kaduna State is one of the leading tomato-producing states in the country. It is our hope that this new partnership will catalyse our rapid progression towards attaining and maintaining the coveted top spot as a major producer in Nigeria and West Africa,’’ he said.

He said further that the primary source of income for majority of the people is agriculture.

“That is why we allocated about N74 billion or 9.3 per cent of our 2025 budget, in our effort towards meeting the 2014 Malabo Declaration of 10 per cent budgetary allocation to agriculture”, the governor added.

He pointed out that the budgetary allocation to agriculture demonstrates his administration’s commitment to food security and sustainable livelihood, even as a sub-national government.

He, however, noted that accelerating agricultural growth and transformation is capital-intensive “that is why the Kaduna State Government welcomes ‘this opportunity to partner with the FAO and enhance our tomato production value chain through sustainable practices.’’

In his remarks, the FAO Country Representative, Koffy Kouacou, said the organisation ‘is committed to strengthening the entire tomato value chain – addressing challenges in production, post-harvest and strengthening cooperatives.’’

He said FOA will focus on enhancing production techniques to improve yields and quality, reduce post-harvest losses through better storage, processing and infrastructure development.

Kouacou added that FAO will continuously advocate for agricultural transformation and sustainable food systems in the northwest region and Kaduna state in particular.

He said: “Kaduna State—and indeed Nigeria—has the capacity to become a powerhouse in agricultural production, value addition, and food security, not only for the nation but for the continent”.

He noted that there are a lot of opportunities for economic growth, food security and prosperity ‘’if we harness this potential strategically and collaboratively.’’

He said that the signing of technical cooperation marks the beginning of a transformative initiative—one that will not only enhance agricultural productivity but also improve livelihoods and economic resilience in Kaduna State.

‘’This signing ceremony represents more than just an agreement; it is a milestone in our shared journey toward sustainable development, job creation, and inclusive economic growth.” he said.