Gospel Artist, Timons, Releases New Single ‘Jesus’

Acclaimed gospel artist Theophilus Omonokhua, popularly known by his stage name Timons, has announced the release of his highly anticipated single, “Jesus,” dropping tomorrow, February 15. This powerful new track is a heartfelt anthem of faith, hope, and worship, showcasing Timons’s signature soul-stirring vocals and inspiring lyrics.

“Jesus” is a testament to Timons’s unwavering commitment to spreading the message of God’s love through music. The single promises to uplift listeners, offering a moment of spiritual reflection and celebration. With its captivating melody and profound message, “Jesus” is poised to become a timeless addition to gospel music playlists worldwide.

Timons has become a beacon of inspiration in the gospel music industry, known for his ability to connect with audiences through his authentic and heartfelt performances. His previous releases have garnered widespread acclaim, earning him a dedicated global following.

In a statement, Timons shared, “This song is a personal declaration of my faith and a reminder of the power of Jesus in our lives. I pray that it touches hearts and brings people closer to God.”

He urged fans and music enthusiasts to stream and download “Jesus” on all major digital platforms starting February 15. Timons also invites everyone to join him on social media for exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more.

“Music enthusiasts can also connect via Instagram:@TimonsOfficial;Twitter/X: @TimonsMusic; Facebook: Timons Gospel Music and YouTube: Timons Official. Don’t miss the release of “Jesus” tomorrow! Join me on this journey of faith and worship,” he added.

Timons, born Theophilus Omonokhua, is a celebrated gospel artist, songwriter, and worship leader known for his powerful voice and inspiring music. With a passion for spreading the gospel through song, Timons has touched countless lives around the world. His music continues to resonate with audiences, making him a leading voice in contemporary gospel music.