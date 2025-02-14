Buhari Mourns Ayo Adebanjo, Describes His Death as Great Loss for Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the Deputy Leader of Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

The ex-president, in a release issued on Friday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, described the demise of one of the nation’s most notable leaders, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, as a great loss for the nation.

“The late Chief Adebanjo was one of those rare politicians who straddled the worlds of the legal profession, politics, and socio-cultural activism,” said the former president.

He prayed for the repose of his soul and for fortitude to his family, admirers, and the government and people of Ogun State to bear the loss