Art Hotel Polo Team Banks on Royal Blessings for Majekodunmi Cup

One of the major contenders for the top prize at the 2025 Lagos International polo tournament, the Art Hotel polo team has sought the royal blessings of the Oniru of Iru-Land , HRM Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, the Abisogun (11) CON, ahead of their opening campaign for the Majekodunmi Cup.

The contingent comprising the players, sponsors and partners of the team paid a courtesy call on the royal father at his palace in Victoria Island and were warmly received by the high chiefs who blessed them on behalf of the royal father.

Players of Art Hotel polo team who were elated with the royal blessing have staked a huge claim to winning the ongoing 2025 NPA/GTCO Lagos polo tournament which enters its second week with games of the Majekodunmi Cup taking centre stage.

The Art Hotel team that had an impressive run last year, is stepping up to the event’s biggest prize with a newly assembled team made up of Bashir Dantata (Jnr.), Mohammed Sani Dangote, and professional players like Santiago Cernadas and Manuel both from Argentina.

The star studded side loaded with high-goal experience parading two Majekodunmi Cup champions, Bashir Dantata and Santiago, believe the team has all it takes to emerge winners of the Lagos high-stake prize that is revered as one the biggest polo titles in the world.

Dangote who doubles as the Polo Captain of Lagos Polo Club will be playing his Majekodunmi Cup games and is upbeat that with the team chemistry, the well worked out game strategies, the royal blessing and their teeming supporters would be the biggest asset in the campaign for his first Majek Cup victory this year.

“It’s not going to be an easy ride but we are ready to go all the way to victory. We are lucky to have the mount and the players who have the required exposure and experience to clinch the Majek Cup this year,” declared Bashir Dantata who won the cup with his Lintex team three years ago.

Art Hotel Art Sports Director, Adetunji Abdul who thanked the Oba for his blessings, stated that hosting the press conference at the Oba Oniru palace is a change from the usual venue with the intention of enhancing the significance of the event and celebrating the polo which is traditionally known as the sport of kings

“It’s our privilege and honor to sponsor the Lagos Art Hote Polo Team at the 2025 NPA Lagos International Polo tournament, the Majekodunmi cup, and we look forward to a great competition,” Elie Nakhia the Director of Operations added.

“At the Art hotel, we believe that an active participation in our community is vital and as such we are delighted to have the opportunity again to sponsor the Art Hotel Polo team Lagos International polo Tournament.”

Reputed for its competition, pomp and pageantry, the 2025 edition of the Lagos polo extravaganza will be decided over three weeks of end-to-end top class polo with four major prizes, the Majekodunmi Cup, the Chapel Hill Denham Open Cup, the Low Cup and the Silver Cup on offer. A handful of subsidiary prizes and individual awards are also on offer.