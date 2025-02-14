Abuja Court of Appeal Complex Will Be Completed in September, Wike Promises

•Appeals to NUT over minimum wage, says strike won’t solve any problem

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has said the Abuja Division of Court of Appeal project currently under construction would be completed in September.

He made the assurance yesterday after carrying out an inspection of some key projects in the territory, including the International Conference Centre.

The minister, who also inspected the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX), expressed optimism that the International Conference Centre, undergoing rehabilitation would be handed over by April ending or sometime in May.

“We also believe, as we agreed, with the company carrying out the project of the Abuja Division, the Court of Appeal, will be handed over in September this year. And we have also agreed with Gilmore, that is in charge of these two areas, ONEX that will be part of our second year anniversary,” Wike said.

The minister commended the contractors for the quality of work carried out, and assured that the landscape of the FCT would change by the time ONEX was completed and opened to use.

Meanwhile, Wike, has urged the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) FCT Wing to call off their strike over non implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage, saying strike has never solved any problem.

He made the entreaty yesterday while addressing the media after a tour of some ongoing projects in the FCT.

The NUT had ordered primary school teachers in the six Area Councils to embark on an indefinite strike with effect from yesterday, Thursday, February 13, following the non-payment of outstanding demands of the workers.

These included the 40 per cent peculiar allowance, the 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increase and the N35,000 Wage Award among others.

The leadership gave the directive in a joint statement with the National Union of Local Government Employees of Nigeria (NULGE) FCT Chapter.

Wike, however, described the strike over minimum wage as unfortunate, while assuring he would ensure that the teachers resume work.

He said: “We are talking about the interest of Nigeria, not the interest of few people. Strike has never solved any problem. Rather, it has created more problems. So, I believe that, within a short time, we will sort it out.

“It is unfortunate. Two days ago, I had a meeting with the security agencies and the Area Council Chairmen and the Minister of State over security issues that we have to bring to them to understand what is going on.

“There, again, the issue of strike by the primary school teachers came up. I directed the Honorable Minister of State to invite the teachers and see what we can do.

“We will do everything we can to see that the area councils implement the minimum wage as approved by the National Assembly. But again, I have also said that some of the teachers should also know that we are talking about the impact when you go on strike like this, have proper dialogue or consultation.

“Just two days ago, I was told about this and I directed the Minister of state. Now for them to go on strike knowing fully well that I directed is not good.”