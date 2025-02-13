TEF Signs $6m Strategic Partnership Deal with  UAE Govt, Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation

Kayode Tokede





The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), one of the leading philanthropies empowering young African entrepreneurs, from all 54 African countries, yesterday signed a $6 million strategic partnership agreement with the UAE Office of Development Affairs and Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation (an affiliate of Erth Zayed), to provide business training, mentorship, access to networks, and non-refundable $5,000 seed capital, to an additional 1,000 young African entrepreneurs.

The agreement signed on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit by TEF Founder, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, and the Director General of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, His Excellency Mohamed Haji Al Khoori, evidenced both organisations’ shared commitment to fostering economic empowerment and entrepreneurship across Africa.

A statement explained that through the partnership, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation would leverage the TEF’s expertise and execution ability in catalysing entrepreneurship through the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme, which has pioneered business management training, mentorship, and capital funding for African entrepreneurs.

The Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, a distinguished philanthropic organisation, affiliated with Erth Zayed, has a long-standing commitment to humanitarian and developmental projects, focusing on education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and enterprise development.

“Empowering entrepreneurs is not just a moral imperative, but also a strategic investment in Africa’s future. By providing the necessary access to capital, mentorship, and resources, we are unlocking the potential of Africa’s entrepreneurial talent, eradicating poverty, driving self-reliance, and paving the way for inclusive growth and prosperity on the continent.

“This partnership between the Tony Elumelu Foundation and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation not only reflects our shared vision of empowering Africa’s next generation of business leaders, but will also create a ripple effect of economic transformation across the continent,” Elumelu stated.

Since the launch of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme in 2015, the TEF has provided up to 2.5 million young Africans with access to trainings on its digital hub, TEFConnect, and disbursed over US$ 100 million in direct funding to more than 21,000 African women and men, who have collectively created over 1.5 million direct and indirect jobs.

Through its initiatives, the Tony Elumelu Foundation has brought 2 million Africans out of poverty. In addition to its self-funded programmes, TEF works with international partners including the EU, the UNDP, the ICRC and the Ikea Foundation.

The partnership with the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, is the first with a Gulf based philanthropy and represents a further example of the strong investment, diplomatic and cultural ties between the GCC and Africa.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation is currently accepting applications from young entrepreneurs across Africa with innovative business ideas or existing businesses not older than five years on TEFConnect.

African entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply to initiatives to receive training, mentorship, access to networks, and funding. Application deadline is March 1, 2025.