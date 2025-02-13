Organisers Promise Better Africa Gaming Expo in 2025

Nseobong Okon-Ekong reports that the impending Africa Gaming Expo, better known as AGE Lagos, is a pivotal gathering, fostering collaboration among stakeholders within the global gaming community and offering delegates an unparalleled opportunity to connect with the brightest minds and innovators in gaming

Organisers of Africa’s premier gaming event, Africa Gaming Expo (AGE) Lagos, have announced its second edition, slated for February 25 to 27, at the Convention Centre of the Eko Hotel and Suites.

For its sophomore version, AGE Lagos will run under the theme, ‘Transforming Africa’s Gaming and Fintech Market with AI.’ Disclosing details of the event at a meeting with journalists in Lagos, Mr. Charles Ekundayo, who leads a team of planners at Africa Gaming Expo Limited, expressed optimism he can deliver an improved show to surpass the success recorded at the inaugural event in March 2024.

The 2025 edition presents an avenue to examine the gaming market in both Anglophone and Francophone jurisdictions across Africa. The Africa Gaming Expo is endorsed by the Lagos government and the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority in collaboration with the Federation of State Gaming Regulators of Nigeria as well as the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGA), International Gaming Standards Association (iGSA), National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board Uganda, Gaming Commission of Ghana, National Gambling Board of South Africa, Rwanda Games & Developers Association, Gambling Authority Botswana, Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya, Zimbabwe Lotteries and Gaming Board, Casino Gaming Commission of Jamaica, Gaming Supervision Institute Angola and the Regulatory Authority for the Games and Similar Practices of Guinea.

Ekundayo interacted with the journalists in the company of Mr. Bashir Are, MD/CEO of the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority and Mr. Sheriff Olaniyan, founder of Surebet 247, who also doubles as chairman of Associates of Nigerian Bookmakers (ANB). AGE Lagos is a pivotal gathering, fostering collaboration among stakeholders within the global gaming community and offering delegates an unparalleled opportunity to connect, learn, and grow alongside the brightest minds and innovators in gaming, Fintech, banking, and allied industries.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will deliver the welcome address at the expo. The expo presents an impactful event and an opportunity to network with gaming stakeholders:

According to Are, the AGE 2025 Expo will feature panel discussions, presentations and roundtables on topics such as Combating Illegal Gambling, Exploring Emerging African Markets, Levering Technology for Fraud Detection, Taxation in the Gaming Industry, Responsible Gaming, Navigating Francophone Markets, Ethical Boundaries in Marketing and other discussions centred on transforming the future of the Africa gaming industry.

“Our array of speakers will provide invaluable contributions and analysis in helping our attendees gain a deeper understanding of the African gaming market and inspire innovative ideas to advance the industry. The 2025 edition also presents a roundtable discussion for Africa Gaming Regulators to collaborate and partner to improve the African gaming market as a whole.

“We have gaming regulators and experts in the gaming and technology markets from South Africa, Botswana, Senegal, Angola, Rwanda, Guinea, Kenya, Ghana, United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, Zimbabwe and many more,” said Are.

The expo is taking place at a moment when the gaming sector in Africa is experiencing remarkable growth. This event will serve as a valuable platform for industry leaders, regulators, stakeholders from related fields, and interested participants to discuss strategies for harnessing this growth and contributing to the development of African economies. AGE will also feature a large number of exhibitors spanning sports betting, casinos, lottery, payment services, software and games providers, and gaming laboratories.