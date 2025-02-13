Ogun Faults Ondo’s Claim over Eba Island, Warns against Communal Crisis

The Ogun State Government has firmly dismissed claims by its Ondo State counterpart regarding the ownership of Eba Island, where an oil well is currently under investigation. It emphasized that the island falls within Ogun State’s jurisdiction and cautioned against any attempt to stir communal tensions between the Ijebu and Ilaje peoples, who have historically coexisted peacefully.

The controversy arose after Allen Sowore, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Strategic Communication, issued a statement asserting that Oke-Agor-Isekun, where an abandoned oil well was discovered, belongs to Ondo State and not Ogun State.

In response, Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor on Energy, Mr. Jide Onakoya, described Ondo’s claim as misleading and contrary to established historical, traditional, and legal evidence. It labeled the assertion as an affront to the Awujale of Ijebu Land and the Ijebu Traditional Council, reiterating that historical records and documented evidence confirm that the disputed area is within Ogun State.

Onakoya clarified that boundary delineations between local and state governments are based on markers recognized by the National Boundary Commission. A thorough examination of relevant maps affirms that Eba Island lies within Ogun Waterside in Ogun State.

Quoting a document from the Palace of Makun-Omi, the statement asserted:

“…. It is INDISPUTABLE that the oil well currently under investigation is located in Eba Island, which falls within Ogun Waterside in Ogun State.”

Furthermore, Ogun State condemned Ondo’s claim over Irokun, a community in Ogun Waterside, calling it a reckless attempt to incite conflict. It emphasized that Irokun has been an Ijebu settlement since the colonial era, transitioning through the Western Region to Ogun State. The geographical boundary declarations along the Bight of Benin confirm Irokun and Araromi Seaside as part of Ogun State, with the Onirokun of Irokun being a recognized member of the Ijebu Traditional Council.

Addressing the origins of the misinformation, the Ogun State Government pointed to Oba Samuel Edema, the Molokun of Atijere in Ondo State, as a key instigator. It revealed that in October 2024, Oba Edema contacted Oba Kazeem Adesina Salami, the Osobia of Makun-Omi, seeking permission for a business venture in Eba Island, located in Ogun Waterside. However, the Osobia of Makun-Omi, acting lawfully, declined the request and promptly reported the matter to the Governor of Ogun State, who escalated it to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and security agencies.

Following this, officials from the NNPC and law enforcement agencies visited the area to conduct due diligence. Ogun State asserted that Ondo’s reaction to this legitimate action resulted in a misleading communiqué from the Ilaje Traditional Council, further escalating tensions.

The government condemned attempts at territorial expansion and the misuse of colonial-era documents to justify claims that contradict Nigeria’s constitutional framework. It cited Colonial Government Gazette No. 660, dated April 29, 1950, which clearly defined the boundary between the Ijebu and Ondo provinces, overriding earlier documents such as Government Notices No. 69 of 1919 and No. 114 of 1920. The Gazette, signed by Acting Chief Secretary to the Colonial Government, H.F. Marshall, solidifies Ogun State’s ownership of the disputed territory.

Ogun State reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and urged stakeholders to respect legal boundaries to avoid unnecessary conflict.