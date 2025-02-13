LG Poll: KTSIEC Begins Distribution of Sensitive Materials to 34 LGAs

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission (KTSIEC) has commenced the distribution of sensitive election materials to 34 local government areas ahead of the February 15 local government elections in the state.

The Chairman of the Commission, Lawal Alhassan-Faskari, while flagging off the distribution of the materials Thursday, said the materials will reach all the designated centres across the local governments timely.

He reiterated that the distribution of the sensitive election materials early was to ensure their timely arrival at the assigned centres across the 34 local governments, 361 political wards and 6,652 polling units in the state.

He said the commission had already recruited and trained over 20,000 ad hoc staff, who will conduct the exercise in all the polling units in the state, adding that non-sensitive materials have since been distributed.

He expressed the commission’s readiness to conduct a credible and rancor-free local government elections, promising to transport the sensitive materials which will be escorted by security personnel to their respective destinations “intact and safely”.

“I therefore, call on the electorate to be rest assured that this time around, there will be no issue of late arrival of sensitive election materials to all the polling centres.

“I also want to let this gathering know that dedicated mobile telephone lines will be made public for genuine complaints to the commission on the election day,” Alhassan-Faskari added.

Commending the support and cooperation of security agencies and stakeholders, the KTSIEC chairman appealed for more to enable the commission to conduct free, fair and credible poll.