Kogi Poly Vows to Promote Agric, Establishes Four Depts

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to boost food production, security and commercial agricultural activities in Kogi State, the management of the state-owned polytechnic has established four academic departments to cater for development of agricultural activities in the state.

The Rector of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Professor Salisu Usman, disclosed this while speaking with journalists shortly after resuming office for second tenure as rector The state Governor, Usman Ododo, had earlier approved the reappointment of Professor Usman as the rector of the Kogi State Polytechnic last year.

According to him, “We considered the imperative of training in agriculture for the economy of Kogi State and Nigeria as a whole and sought the permission of the state government for the take-off of the programme.”

“The then governor graciously granted approval, including recruitment of lecturers and technologists for the commencement of the programmes.

“Today, we are happy to stress that the school is not only in place and fully functional, but that the four programmes which the school initially started with (one was later moved to the School of Engineering Technology on the advice of the NBTE accreditation team), namely: ND Horticultural Technology, ND Animal Health and Production Technology, ND Agricultural Technology and ND Agric and Bio Environmental Engineering Technology have been fully accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

“The establishment of the School of Agricultural Technology at Itakpe is a milestone effort dedicated to advancing knowledge and innovation in agricultural Sciences, Engineering and Technology.

“It underscores our proactive commitment to addressing the critical needs of the agriculture sector, fostering sustainable development, and producing graduates that are equipped with the skills and expertise required to drive agricultural innovation and growth.”