FG, States Urged to Digitise Government Services, Security with IT Automation

Emma Okonji

The Chief Technology Officer/Founder of TEMSCONSU, a software engineering company, Valentine Waturuocha, has stressed the need for governments across all levels, to digitise their e-government and e-security services to the citizens, using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Software Robotics and all forms of Information Technology (IT) automation.

According to him, by harnessing AI, ML, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and other IT automation tools, different tiers of governments can create more efficient, secure, and accessible services, adding that digitization will streamline operations, improve security, and provide a better experience for citizens.

Waturuocha who has also advised federal, state and local government departments in Australia, the United States and EMEA regions on cybersecurity, innovation and technology empowerment policies, however, advised Nigerian government to address challenges such as data privacy, accessibility, and continuous adaptation to new technologies, in order to ensure success.

“Artificial Intelligence, Software Robotics, Internet of things, Smart Computing etc are all advancing to underpin the automation of functions powered by human like intelligence in solving every day societal problems and challenges much faster than we humans can,” Waturuocha said.

He listed key areas that government could pay more attention to enhance citizens’ experience, to include: AI for Citizen Interaction; Machine Learning for Data Analytics; IT Automation for Service Delivery; E-Security with AI, ML, and Automation; Software Robotics and Automation in Government; and Integration of Technologies for Comprehensive E-Government Solutions.

In the area of AI for Citizen Interaction, Waturuocha said AI-driven chatbots could provide 24/7 support for citizens, answering queries about government policies, services, and processes, and could also help with tasks like renewing licenses, filling out forms, and processing applications.

In the area of Machine Learning for Data Analytics, he said ML algorithms can predict trends in areas such as healthcare, transportation, and public safety. Governments can use this data to plan and allocate resources more efficiently, while ML can also analyse historical data to help government officials make informed decisions in areas like budgeting, urban planning, and disaster management.

For IT Automation for Service Delivery, he said Robotic Process Automation (RPA) could automate repetitive tasks such as processing forms, applications, and data entry, reducing manual errors and speeding up service delivery. IT automation can streamline inter-departmental workflows, such as handling permits, licensing, and administrative tasks, enabling quicker response times.