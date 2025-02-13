Apapa-Moniya Standard Gauge: APM Terminals Sets Sights on Sustained Schedule

Eromosele Abiodun

APM Terminals Nigeria has announced its commitment to a sustained schedule of the Apapa-Moniya Standard Gauge, ensuring the seamless flow of cargo to and from the Apapa port to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) freight yard at Moniya, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Chief Commercial Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Caroline Aubert-Adewuyi, made this known on Monday in Lagos during the launch of the Apapa-Ibadan standard gauge rail service for container transportation.

She said, “The plan for the Apapa-Moniya standard gauge rail service is that it operates like an airport conveyor belt system, receiving exports from the hinterland and evacuating imports from the port efficiently, on a fixed schedule without interruptions.”

Aubert-Adewuyi highlighted past challenges with the rail service, particularly unpredictable scheduling, that made cargo planning difficult for customers.

She said, “With our revamped service, we now offer a reliable and structured schedule, departing three times a week, ensuring efficient cargo movement from Apapa to Ibadan and back. This initiative also provides a cost-effective alternative to road transport, helping to alleviate the persistent traffic congestion in Apapa, which has significantly increased logistics costs.”

She also announced a simplified payment system, where customers will now make payments exclusively to APM Terminals Apapa, which will handle all necessary payments to other stakeholders in the rail service supply chain.

The Chief Finance Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Courage Obadagbonyi, emphasized the multi-modal strength of Apapa Port, integrating barge, road, and rail transport for enhanced cargo handling.

“Results from our 2024 fiscal year show a 43% growth in export volumes over the last two years, underscoring the positive impact of our investment in rail logistics,” he stated.

He reaffirmed APM Terminals’ commitment to long-term sustainability, ensuring the continued efficiency of the Apapa-Ibadan rail service.

He said the launch further underscores APM Terminals’ commitment to improving logistics services in Nigeria and active plans to further invest in the Lagos Port Complex.

NRC Managing Director, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, acknowledged the longstanding collaboration between NRC and APM Terminals in moving container traffic across Nigeria, previously utilizing the narrow-gauge line to Kaduna and Kano.

The Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Barrister Pius Akuta, praised the collaboration between NRC and APM Terminals, recognizing rail transport as the most cost-effective and safest mode for shippers to move goods nationwide.

The new service operates between the Lagos Port Complex in Apapa and the NRC Freight Yard in Moniya, Ibadan, Oyo State, offering a more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly alternative to road transportation.

It is expected to operate on a fixed schedule, with train departures from Apapa on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Each trip will transport up to 35 wagons, carrying either 35 forty-foot containers or 70 twenty-foot containers.